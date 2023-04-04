Dealz Owner Pepco Opens 100th Store In Italy

Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands across Europe and Poundland in the UK, has announced the opening of its 100th Pepco store in Italy.

The pan-European variety discount retailer operates more than 3,000 stores spanning Estonia in northern Europe to Italy in the south, and from Spain in the west to Bulgaria in eastern Europe.

The new store is located at the Parco Da Vinci Shopping Centre in Rome.

Pepco Group says it plans to open at least 550 new stores in 2023, primarily under the Pepco brand, while also expanding the presence of its Dealz brand in Poland. This will create thousands of jobs across Europe.

The group noted that Western Europe is an increasingly important market for Pepco, with stores operating across Spain, Germany, Austria and Greece.

'Landmark Moment'

"The opening of the 100th Pepco store in Italy is a landmark moment for the group, and demonstrates the success of our expansion in western Europe and the positive response of customers there," said Trevor Masters, CEO of Pepco Group.

"Our profitable store rollout programme is going from strength to strength, and with our compelling price proposition and market-leading variety discount offering, we are confident that demand for our products will remain strong."

Earlier this month, the retail group opened its 100th store in Serbia.

Elsewhere, its plans remain on track to launch the Pepco brand in Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina later this year.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Italy

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.