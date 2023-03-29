52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

One In Six Belgian Supermarkets At Risk Of Closure: Study

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

One in six supermarkets in Belgium are facing structural problems and are at risk of closure, a new study has found.

This equates to 16.2% of the market, or around 576 stores in total, according to the study, which was conducted by trade magazine Gondola and data specialist GraydonCreditsafe.

The energy crisis, high inflation and fierce competition are all weighing heavily on Belgian supermarkets, with many retailers running into financial difficulties when unexpected problems arise.

"Many have exhausted their reserves and have no means of dealing with a possible new shock," said Eric Van Den Broele of GraydonCreditsafe. In addition, margins have fallen to an all-time low.

Delhaize Store Plans

The survey comes at a time when plans by Delhaize to sell off its 128 company-owned stores are causing a stir in the country, with staff strikes at some stores and blockages of logistics depots entering the third week.

For its part, the Belgian supermarket chain claims that close to 200 entrepreneurs have expressed interest in taking over the 128 shops.

"The transfer of shops to independents may be understandable, but it only shifts the problem," added Van Den Broele. "Two scenarios are possible: either we will have a lot of bankruptcies in the coming period, or there will be more takeovers and you will have big players absorbing all the small ones."

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Belgium

Cross-Border Shopping

Elsewhere, the Belgian Food Industry Federation (Fevia) noted that three in ten Belgian in 2022 went across the border to shop for groceries, on an average once every six weeks, resulting in €543 million of lost revenue for Belgian supermarkets and other retail outlets.

France was the most popular destination, with 58% of purchases made there, followed by the Netherlands (22%), Germany and Luxembourg (both 20%).

Between October and December 2022, spend by Belgian shoppers in neighbouring countries increased by 36%, as energy and food prices increased steeply in their home market.

Cross-border shopping may continue to rise in 2023, as prices are growing at a slower rate in France than in Belgium, Fevia said.

It has called on Belgian politicians not to increase the level of taxation on food products, warning that a planned increase in VAT on all food products and non-alcoholic beverages from 6% to 9% would result in nearly 8,500 job losses over five years.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Spanish Government To Meet Supermarkets, Farmers Over High Food Prices
2
Retail

SPAR Helps Croatian Manufacturers Generate Turnover Of €145m In 2022
3
Retail

Three Bidders Line Up For Minipreço Stores In Portugal
4
Retail

Chinese Pork Giant WH Group Processes More Chicken To Offset Competition
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com