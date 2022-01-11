Subscribe Login
Retail

Detailresult Groep To Spin Off DekaMarkt And Dirk Banners

Detailresult Groep (DRG), which operates the DekaMarkt and Dirk supermarket brands in The Netherlands, has announced that both banners are to operate as separate legal entities in the future.

The group made the announcement following an organisational restructuring of both businesses, and the appointment of new operational and commercial management teams to both banners.

The restructuring, which commenced in April 2021, aimed to develop a 'distinctive character' for both brands – positioning Dirk as a discount banner, and DekaMarkt as an attractively priced full-service supermarket.

'Follow Their Unique Course'

The move means 'both formulas can follow their own unique course with the support of DRG', Detailresult Groep said in a statement.

Due to economies of scale and synergy benefits, both banners will continue to use DRG's logistics platform, production companies and service office.

In addition, the human resources, finance, IT and data management functions will largely be continued on a joint basis.

Legal Separation From DRG

'As a final step in the organisational change, DRG intends to legally separate the two supermarket formulas from DRG,' the group said.

'This change has no impact on the companies' customers, employees or partners. By creating separate legal entities for the formulas, the ownership structure of the formulas is in line with the new operational management, while the families remain joint owners of DRG.'

The new arrangement is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

Last year, DekaMarkt acquired 19 stores following the break-up of the DEEN supermarket chain.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

