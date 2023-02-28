Discover Zummo's New Products At EuroShop 2023 

Zummo is participating in EuroShop 2023, currently underway in Düsseldorf, and is showcasing a range of new products at booth 14E20, Hall 14. These include:

Isla

Zummo combines modern design with cutting-edge technology in its new product, Isla.

It is a new retail machine designed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for the business.

New Product Presentation With Integrated Furniture

Zummo is undergoing a deep change at product level, involving new machines that are no longer just for squeezing citrus fruits.

This change has created the need for many businesses in the retail sector to create a space that Zummo describes as 'Fresh Corner'. For this reason, it has created modern, premium and modular furniture, which allows a range of Zummo products to coexist.

VIVA: Discover The New Upgrade

Also present at Euroshop is the improved version of its latest juicer, VIVA.

Thanks to its new design, consumers will see the inside of the machine and the whole squeezing process with the exclusive EVS system.

The new cover featuring a smoked finish gives an attractive look to the juicer and considerably improves the user experience.

New XS And S Kits For The Smallest Citrus Fruits

Other innovations in the VIVA and Z14 products are the XS and S kits that enable the extraction of juices from the smallest citrus fruits, such as limes and lemons.

This improvement aims to facilitate work in kitchens where these fruits are crucial and in cocktail and juice bars.

New APP: Zummo Cloud

Another novelty from Zummo at Euroshop 2023 is the presentation of its new app, Zummo Cloud, which allows synchronisation of VIVA and Isla machines.

It will enable businesses to control the consumption, production, and operation of Zummo machines, facilitate the management of production parameters, and update and give control to trusted Zummo technical services.

Zummo Cloud App can be downloaded here.

SAMBA: Juice Extractor

Zummo is also showcasing the prototype of its future product, SAMBA, which will allow businesses to offer smoothies and juices.

Its new design will save space and provide easy access to service and cleaning facilities.

Its new functionalities make it more efficient, allowing businesses to explore various possibilities.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.