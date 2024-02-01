Dutch Retail Turnover Up 4.2% In December 2023

Retail turnover in the Netherlands increased by 4.2% year on year in December 2023, while sales volume grew by 1.7%.

The turnover of the food segment increased by 4.6%, while the non-food sector registered 2.6% growth, the latest data from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS, Statistics Netherlands) showed.

Sales volume in food stores was 0.4% higher in December compared to a year earlier.

Turnover in supermarkets and specialty stores saw growth of 4.6% and 4.3% year on year, respectively.

The non-food segment saw volume up 1.2% compared to the same period a year earlier, data showed.

Drugstores, clothing stores and shops selling shoes and leather goods generated more turnover in December 2023 than in December 2022.

Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, do-it-yourself items (including kitchens and floors), consumer electronics and white goods and recreational items saw lower turnover in December.

Online Sales

Turnover in the online channel declined 1.2% year on year in December, with stores selling online as their core activity witnessing a 1.3% increase.

Turnover of multi-channel stores, which also selll via the internet, declined by 4.6%.

The online turnover in food and drugstore stores and stores offering other non-food items was higher in December 2023 than in the same period in the preceding year.

The online turnover in consumer electronics stores and clothing stores was lower than a year earlier, the CBS added.

Full-Year Performance

Retail turnover in the country increased by 5.6% year on year in full-year 2023, while sales volume declined 2.4%.

Turnover in food stores grew by 7.7%, non-food stores achieved growth of 3.5%, and online turnover was up 1.6% compared to 2022.