E.Leclerc Launches 'Anti-Inflation Shield'

French retailer E.Leclerc is attempting to protect the purchasing power of shoppers by creating what it calls an 'anti-inflation shield'.

The measure will allow consumers to continue to access everyday products with the assurance that any increases due to inflation will not impact their purchasing power.

E.Leclerc Anti-Inflation Shield

The move comes at a time when nearly one in two French people (49%) say they are struggling to make ends meet when shopping.

The 'anti-inflation shield' consists of systematic compensation in vouchers for all price increases from 4 May 2022.

This initiative includes 120 of the most purchased consumer products in hypermarkets and will be valid until July 31, 2022, the retailer said.

Inflated prices will be automatically compensated in Ticket E.Leclerc on the customer's loyalty card when they go to the checkout.

Shoppers can avail of 'anti-inflation shield' across all E.Leclerc stores, as well as on drive.leclerc.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the E.Leclerc Centers Strategic Committee, said, "We make a lot of effort to offer the most accessible prices to our customers, by reducing our margins or by offering exceptional measures such as the cost price for fuel. "But in this inflationary context, on which I have been warning for several months, a major measure was needed to protect the purchasing power of consumers. The agility and determination of our organisation and our members have made this possible: I am proud of it, because it is the main purpose of the E.Leclerc Movement." Protected Products The 120 products on the 'anti-inflation shield' list appear in the ranking of the most purchased products each day in E.Leclerc Centers and comprise both national brands and private-label brands. It includes grocery items such as rice, coffee, flour, sugar, preserves, as well as milk and dairy products, eggs, charcuterie, fish, fruit and vegetables, and ready meals. Beverages such as fruit juices, syrups, and water qualify are also covered in the campaign in addition to detergents and hygiene products, such as baby diapers, sanitary protection, dishwashing liquid, among others. The full list of products is available on www.bouclier-anti-inflation.leclerc. Read More: E.Leclerc The Big Winner In France In March, Says Kantar