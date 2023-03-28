52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Easter To Generate Retail Sales Worth €2.2bn In Germany, HDE Says

By Dayeeta Das
Retail sales for Easter in Germany are expected to amount to €2.2 billion this year, with more than 40% of shoppers planning to spend on seasonal products to mark the occasion, a new survey by the German Retail Association (HDE) has found.

HDE general manager Stefan Genth, commented, “Easter is an important sales stimulus for many trading companies. When it comes to groceries, in particular, many consumers then reach for the corresponding goods.”

Around 78% of respondents who are planning to spend at Easter said they plan to offer gifts during the period, which indicates the popularity of Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies. Other popular purchases for Easter include flowers, toys and decorations.

On average, consumers who go shopping at Easter spend €40 per capita, the HDE noted.

Easter Sales

Genth said, “Many retailers expect important sales impulses from their Easter business. That's why the companies include event-related goods in their range and invest in advertising measures."

"In view of the difficult environment with high inflation and the many uncertainties resulting from the Russian war in Ukraine, retail companies are hoping for good Easter business and a positive impulse for consumer sentiment," he added.

After Christmas, Easter is the second largest holiday-related occasion for consumption, the HDE said.

The survey, conducted by the IFH Cologne on behalf of the HDE, included just over 1,000 consumers in Germany.

In February of this year, a GfK institute survey showed that German consumer sentiment is set to improve for a fifth consecutive month in March as energy prices fall.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

