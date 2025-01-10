52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap: Groupement Les Mousquetaires; Rossmann; Müller UK & Ireland; Costco

By Dayeeta Das
French retail chains Intermarché and Netto have pledged to only sell apples that are 100% French in origin.

The initiative seeks to support French producers and put an end to the supply of apples from countries in the southern hemisphere.

In 2024, 96% of the apples sold by Intermarché and Netto were of French origin, the retail group noted.

Both Groupement Les Mousquetaires subsidiaries will now be able to offer 100% French apples throughout the year across all outlets.

New Milestone For Rossmann App

German drugstore chain Rossmann's app reached a new user record at the end of 2024 and boasts over 10 million active monthly users.

The app has recorded an increase of over 33% compared to the previous year.

The drugstore retailer added that the app is a central element of its omnichannel strategy.

The app offers various discounts, delivery services, and pick-up options and features a modern and optimised search function.

In 2015, Rossmann launched its digital customer card in the form of an app.

The app has been downloaded over 17 million times in total and has been rated 'very good' in the app stores with an average of over 4.6 stars.

Müller Collaborates With Dairy UK

Müller UK & Ireland has joined Dairy UK, a processor-led organisation representing farmer-owned co-operatives and private dairy companies.

Dairy UK seeks to promote the consumption of British dairy products at home and on the international market.

The initiative will help the two organisations in fostering greater collaboration and leadership across the British dairy sector.

Rob Hutchison, CEO of Müller milk and ingredients stated, “The whole supply chain benefits if we can promote British dairy products both at home, and on the international stage while ensuring sustainability is at the heart of the sector. So, for that reason, it makes perfect sense to join Dairy UK and we’re excited to get started.”

Costco Reports December Sales Growth

Costco Wholesale Corporation has reported a 9.9% increase in net sales to $27.52 billion in its latest five weeks to 5 January.

Net sales for the latest eighteen weeks amounted to $94.04 billion, corresponding to an increase of 8.0% compared to the same period last year.

The company got a boost of an estimated 15 percentage points from e-commerce sales in December due to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday occurring a week later this year.

Total and comparable sales were positively impacted by approximately one and one-half percent as a result of the shift in e-commerce sales, the wholesale giant noted.

