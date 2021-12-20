Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Eurocash Names Luis Amaral Chairman Of Supervisory Board

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Polish retailer Eurocash has named Luis Amaral (pictured) as the chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Amaral, who currently serves as the president of Eurocash, will transition into the new role in two stages.

At the beginning of next year, he will become a member of the management board from his current role as president.

He will then resign from the management board and assume the position of the chairman of the supervisory board.

The management change aims to focus on a development strategy for the retail group and transfer the current management of the company to other members of the management board.

Commenting on his new role, CEO of Eurocash, Luis Amaral, said, “It was a great honour for me to be the president of Eurocash, working for the development of independent trade in Poland and, above all, supporting our clients, who are the toughest and best entrepreneurs I had the pleasure to meet.

“I intend to go to the supervisory board soon, from where I will be the guarantor of the mission to support independent entrepreneurs of Polish trade, which will always be an obsession of our company.”

'An Experienced Professional'

Paweł Surówka will replace Amaral as the president of the management board at the beginning of 2022.

Surówka is an experienced professional, who recently served as an advisor to the Eurocash management board.

Previously, he was associated with the PZU Group, and served as the president of the PZU management board from 2017-2020.

Surówka commented, “It is a great responsibility to step into the role of CEO after the person who built the company from scratch. However, I hope that in the management board, with the active support of Luis Amaral, the supervisory board, and all employees, we will realize the enormous potential of the Eurocash Group and that we will continue its unprecedented success story.”

Amaral added, “I am convinced that my successor, Paweł Surówka, has the competence and experience to lead the management board and the entire Eurocash Group to implement even more ambitious challenges.”

Read More: Eurocash Criticises Poland's Competition And Consumer Protection Office After Fine Imposed

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Opens Its First Store In Gabon
2
Retail

Biedronka Opens Six New Stores Ahead Of Christmas
3
Retail

Esselunga Opens Its First Store In Vicenza
4
A-Brands

General Mills Doug Martin Chief Brand And Disruptive Growth Officer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com