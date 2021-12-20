Eurocash Names Luis Amaral Chairman Of Supervisory Board

Polish retailer Eurocash has named Luis Amaral (pictured) as the chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Amaral, who currently serves as the president of Eurocash, will transition into the new role in two stages.

At the beginning of next year, he will become a member of the management board from his current role as president.

He will then resign from the management board and assume the position of the chairman of the supervisory board.

The management change aims to focus on a development strategy for the retail group and transfer the current management of the company to other members of the management board.

Commenting on his new role, CEO of Eurocash, Luis Amaral, said, “It was a great honour for me to be the president of Eurocash, working for the development of independent trade in Poland and, above all, supporting our clients, who are the toughest and best entrepreneurs I had the pleasure to meet.

“I intend to go to the supervisory board soon, from where I will be the guarantor of the mission to support independent entrepreneurs of Polish trade, which will always be an obsession of our company.”

'An Experienced Professional'

Paweł Surówka will replace Amaral as the president of the management board at the beginning of 2022.

Surówka is an experienced professional, who recently served as an advisor to the Eurocash management board.

Previously, he was associated with the PZU Group, and served as the president of the PZU management board from 2017-2020.

Surówka commented, “It is a great responsibility to step into the role of CEO after the person who built the company from scratch. However, I hope that in the management board, with the active support of Luis Amaral, the supervisory board, and all employees, we will realize the enormous potential of the Eurocash Group and that we will continue its unprecedented success story.”

Amaral added, “I am convinced that my successor, Paweł Surówka, has the competence and experience to lead the management board and the entire Eurocash Group to implement even more ambitious challenges.”

