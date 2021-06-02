German Retail Sales Up 4.4% In April 2021

Published on Jun 2 2021 9:59 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Food / Destatis / April 2021

Retail sales in Germany rose by 4.4% in real terms and by 5.8% in nominal terms in April 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

However, on a month-on-month basis, the price-adjusted retail sales declined by 5.5% in April due to coronavirus-led closures and restrictions.

The sales of food, beverages and tobacco products declined 3.4% in April 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Sales in supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets saw a year-on-year decline of 3.8% in real terms and 2.1% in nominal terms in this period.

The specialty retail trade, including fruit and vegetables, meat, baked goods or beverages, saw sales up 0.4% in real terms and 2.8% in nominal terms.

Non-Food Category

The non-food category witnessed a notable increase in retail sales, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.6% in real terms and 11.3% higher in nominal terms.

Turnover in textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods recorded an increase of 33.1% in real terms compared to April 2020, while retail trade in goods of various types increased by 7.6%.

Furnishings, household appliances and building supplies reported a 7.2% year-on-year increase in sales in real terms.

The internet and mail order businesses recorded a 13.1% year-on-year increase in sales in real terms and 13.0% in nominal terms compared to April 2020.