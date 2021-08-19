ESM Magazine

RCP Ensures Future-Fit Hand Hygiene At Supermarkets

Published on Aug 19 2021 12:14 PM in Retail tagged: Supermarket / health / Hygiene / Rubbermaid Commercial Products

RCP Ensures Future-Fit Hand Hygiene At Supermarkets
Hand hygiene now has a permanent place in the spotlight, and supermarkets are facing the challenge of meeting raised customer and employee expectations over the long term.

As a leading international manufacturer of hand hygiene, cleaning, waste and recycling solutions, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) are the experts in helping businesses take control and meet these elevated expectations. 

Here are their top tips for supermarkets who need to future-proof their hand hygiene provisions:

Be Visible To Show You Care

Fast-paced environments need visible dispensers that are easy to find and located where needed, be it in front of a house or a warehouse. The greater the visibility of hand hygiene solutions among customers and employees, the more trust the supermarket builds.

RCP's recent Europe-wide  Changing Workplaces research showed over 90% of businesses believe visibility of hand hygiene and cleaning measures influence users' perceptions of their brand or facility. So, ensure that the provision is visible to give customers and employees a clear sign that your organisation takes their health and safety seriously.

No Touch, No Compromise

While choosing hand sanitisers that kill 99.99% of germs will give confidence in protection, the choice of dispenser also matters. 

In heavy footfall supermarkets and warehouses, users are concerned about cross contamination when touching shared surfaces. So, choose no-touch delivery to meet the needs of the 92% of people who stated they prefer them and reduce the risk of germs spreading. 

Choose Performance Day In, Day Out

More frequent use of hand hygiene products may build confidence in your facility, but it can also add to your costs. 

By choosing durable products that can withstand frequent use over a long period of time, companies can simultaneously offer excellent hand hygiene provisions while reducing long-term spending. 

All RCP dispensers come with a lifetime warranty, which ensures that they will stand the test of time and support long-term sustainability goals.

Find out more at Rubbermaid.eu.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

