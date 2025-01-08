52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Grocer Albertsons Misses Third-Quarter Sales Estimates

By Reuters
US grocer Albertsons lowered the upper end of its annual sales forecast after missing third-quarter revenue expectations, as intense competition from bigger retailers such as Walmart and Kroger offering heavy discounts hurt demand.

Heading into the holiday season, retailers across the country had introduced early deals starting in October, intensifying competition in the industry to attract customers seeking to buy essentials at the lowest prices.

Analysts and investors are keen to know the details of Albertsons' growth plans following the merger fallout with Kroger, and how it aims to rebuild its business in a highly competitive grocery market.

Albertsons, which has sued Kroger after the grocer terminated their $25 billion (24.3 billion) dealnow expects annual 2024 identical sales growth in the range of 1.8% to 2.0%, compared to a prior forecast of 1.8% to 2.2%.

Quarterly Highlights

The grocer saw quarterly net sales rise to $18.78 billion (€18.3 billion), from $18.56 billion (€18 billion) a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $18.82 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the company, which is hosting its first post-earnings call in more than two years, rose 3% in premarket trading after it raised annual adjusted profit forecast.

It now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted profit of $2.25 to $2.31 per share, compared to the previously forecast $2.20 to $2.30.

Albertsons chief executive, Vivek Sankaran, stated, "As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2024 and beyond, we are energised about our plans to accelerate growth through our Customers for Life strategy, leveraging investments to enhance digital engagement and omnichannel revenue growth, improve our value proposition with customers, and drive digital media growth.

"At the same time, we expect our robust productivity agenda to provide fuel to invest in the business. We look forward to driving growth and providing value to our customers and returns to our stockholders."

Additional reporting by ESM.

