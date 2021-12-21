Groupe Casino Announces Collaboration With Amazon Web Services

Groupe Casino has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the fields of energy and digital services.

GreenYellow, a subsidiary of Groupe Casino and an expert in decentralised solar photovoltaic production, will provide renewable electricity for Amazon's activities, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) will support the retail group in its digital transformation.

Jean-Charles Naouri, CEO of Groupe Casino, said that company is once again "demonstrating its ability to join forces with the best in each sector to pursue its digital transformation."

He added, "It consolidates its collaboration with Amazon around three essential axes: energy, with GreenYellow, which supports major players to achieve their sustainable development goals, digitisation, in particular of its IT architecture, and algorithms developed to serve the experience to customers."

Casino And AWS Collaboration

The retail group, through its energy subsidiary GreenYellow, will provide electricity to Amazon under a corporate power purchase agreement for a new solar energy production project in France.

This agreement underlines GreenYellow's ability to develop facilities capable of meeting the electricity needs of large companies operating in France.