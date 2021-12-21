Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Groupe Casino Announces Collaboration With Amazon Web Services

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Groupe Casino has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the fields of energy and digital services.

GreenYellow, a subsidiary of Groupe Casino and an expert in decentralised solar photovoltaic production, will provide renewable electricity for Amazon's activities, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) will support the retail group in its digital transformation.

Jean-Charles Naouri, CEO of Groupe Casino, said that company is once again "demonstrating its ability to join forces with the best in each sector to pursue its digital transformation."

He added, "It consolidates its collaboration with Amazon around three essential axes: energy, with GreenYellow, which supports major players to achieve their sustainable development goals, digitisation, in particular of its IT architecture, and algorithms developed to serve the experience to customers."

Casino And AWS Collaboration

The retail group, through its energy subsidiary GreenYellow, will provide electricity to Amazon under a corporate power purchase agreement for a new solar energy production project in France.

This agreement underlines GreenYellow's ability to develop facilities capable of meeting the electricity needs of large companies operating in France.

The companies will continue to jointly assess other renewable energy projects in France and Europe.

The renewable electricity purchased under this contract will contribute to Amazon's goal of powering its global operations with 100% renewable energy.

This project also supports Amazon's 'Climate Pledge' aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, 10 years before the Paris climate agreement deadline.

AWS Cloud Services

The collaboration will see the Groupe Casino and its subsidiary GreenYellow benefit from AWS Cloud services.

AWS will also work with RelevanC, the group's subsidiary specialising in data marketing solutions, to develop algorithms to further improve the customer experience.

Julien Groues, managing director of AWS France, said, "We are excited to provide access to AWS technology to both GreenYellow and other [Groupe Casino] brands to increase operational efficiency, unlock data-driven insights and accelerate their pace of innovation.

"[Groupe Casino] is committed to a growth strategy, using the cloud to help the company provide better service to its customers. AWS is excited to be part of the [Groupe Casino]'s digital transformation."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Waitrose Trials Vans With Wireless Charging Technology
2
Technology

Biedronka And Glovo Announce Ultra-Fast Delivery Service
3
Private Label

Netto Marken-Discount Adds Nutri-Score Label To Organic Own-Brand Products
4
Retail

Carrefour Opens Its First Store In Gabon
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com