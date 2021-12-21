Groupe Casino Announces Collaboration With Amazon Web Services

Groupe Casino has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the fields of energy and digital services.
GreenYellow, a subsidiary of Groupe Casino and an expert in decentralised solar photovoltaic production, will provide renewable electricity for Amazon's activities, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) will support the retail group in its digital transformation.
Jean-Charles Naouri, CEO of Groupe Casino, said that company is once again "demonstrating its ability to join forces with the best in each sector to pursue its digital transformation."
He added, "It consolidates its collaboration with Amazon around three essential axes: energy, with GreenYellow, which supports major players to achieve their sustainable development goals, digitisation, in particular of its IT architecture, and algorithms developed to serve the experience to customers."
Casino And AWS Collaboration
The retail group, through its energy subsidiary GreenYellow, will provide electricity to Amazon under a corporate power purchase agreement for a new solar energy production project in France.
This agreement underlines GreenYellow's ability to develop facilities capable of meeting the electricity needs of large companies operating in France.
The companies will continue to jointly assess other renewable energy projects in France and Europe.
The renewable electricity purchased under this contract will contribute to Amazon's goal of powering its global operations with 100% renewable energy.
This project also supports Amazon's 'Climate Pledge' aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, 10 years before the Paris climate agreement deadline.
AWS Cloud Services
The collaboration will see the Groupe Casino and its subsidiary GreenYellow benefit from AWS Cloud services.
AWS will also work with RelevanC, the group's subsidiary specialising in data marketing solutions, to develop algorithms to further improve the customer experience.
Julien Groues, managing director of AWS France, said, "We are excited to provide access to AWS technology to both GreenYellow and other [Groupe Casino] brands to increase operational efficiency, unlock data-driven insights and accelerate their pace of innovation.
"[Groupe Casino] is committed to a growth strategy, using the cloud to help the company provide better service to its customers. AWS is excited to be part of the [Groupe Casino]'s digital transformation."
