Groupe Casino Announces 'Rethink' Of Monop' Concept

Published on Jul 13 2021 8:47 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Monoprix / paris / Groupe Casino / World News / Monop'

Groupe Casino has announced that it is undertaking a 'rethink' of the Monop' convenience concept, to better 'respond to the transformation of consumption patterns' in urban areas.

The group has unveiled a new-concept Monop' outlet at rue de Marseille, in Paris' 10th arrondissement, which offers a range of 4,000 SKUs, of which 300 are available round the clock thanks to a built in 'autonomous retail' facility.

Wider Range Of Services

The 250-square-metre store will also feature a range of new and expanded concepts, including 'Monoprix du jour', encompassing local products, freshly-baked bread, and prepared meals; 'Je suis en vrac', exclusive collaborations with French suppliers; 'La Station', a selection of items aimed at cyclists; 'La Santé au Quotidien', a range of cosmetics and food supplements, and a range of other solutions.

It is also promising delivery services in less than 30 minutes through the Monop'eat platform, as well as click and collect.

New Role For Monop'

Through the new concept, Casino hopes that its Monop' stores will become 'more of a player in neighbourhood life', partnering with local associations and clothing and food collection initiatives such as Ecotextile, Linkee and Too Good To Go.

"This concept has been designed to bring together the best of both worlds," commented Jean-Paul Mochet, chairman of Monoprix. "Both physical and digital, this store holds the double promise of sensoriality and practicality. It is also a place of human contact, both in terms of the quality of the welcome and the services offered.

Advertisement

"In a space of just 250 square metres we bring together the best of Monoprix's know-how and commitments, thus demonstrating our ability to reinvent our formats and to get involved in causes of general interest."

Groupe Casino recently announced an extension of its food delivery partnership with Deliveroo, as well as a click and collect partnership with Amazon.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.