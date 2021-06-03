ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 3 2021 8:47 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / France / Amazon / Monoprix / Groupe Casino

Groupe Casino Unveils New Click And Collect Service With Amazon

French retailer Groupe Casino has announced a new click and collect agreement with Amazon, which will see Amazon Prime shoppers able to order food SKUs from the retailer, including national brands and private labels, and collect them from Géant Casino and Casino outlets across France.

The new service will be introduced in Annecy and Clermont-Ferrand in July, and will have been rolled out to a dozen Casino outlets by the end of the summer, the group said.

By the summer of 2022, the retailer hopes to have 180 such collection points available at locations across France. The service will offer a range of more than 9,000 food items, Casino said.

“This new phase is fully in line with the group's development strategy, which aims to deliver the widest possible range of local services in the food e-commerce segment," said Jean-Charles Naouri, chairman and CEO of Groupe Casino.

"Our omnichannel strategy is thus taking a new step forward, in order to continue to meet the expectations of consumers who are increasingly choosing to do their food shopping online."

Existing Partnership

Casino, which recently reported a first-quarter revenue decline, first teamed up with Amazon in March 2018, with its Monoprix banner announcing a commercial partnership with the online giant. Currently, more than 9,000 Monoprix and Naturalia SKUs are available on the Amazon website, with free two-hour delivery on purchases of €60 or more.

This service covers approximately 70% of the Paris region, as well as Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice and Montpellier.

In addition, some 600 Amazon Lockers have been deployed in Casino supermarkets, convenience stores and Monoprix outlets, with several new installations planned for the coming weeks.

New Distribution Channel

With its new service, Groupe Casino is expanding its digital strategy 'by adding a new distribution channel for its products', it said, as well as enabling 'Amazon customers to access an expanded food offer with quality products'.

“We are delighted to be working with Casino Group and to offer this new click and collect service which will enable Prime members to benefit from an even wider selection of food products," said Frédéric Duval, managing director, Amazon.fr. "This new service will ultimately make their lives easier throughout France”.

Earlier this week Groupe Casino announced a capital increase in its Cnova ecommerce arm.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

