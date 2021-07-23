ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Grupa Muszkieterów Sees 11.5% Growth In First Half

Published on Jul 23 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Poland / turnover / Grupa Muszkieterów / First Half Report / World News

Grupa Muszkieterów Sees 11.5% Growth In First Half

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, reported an 11.5% year-on-year growth in turnover to PLN 4.2 billion (€920 million) in the first six months of its financial year.

Sales in like-for-like stores increased by over 9.5% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Marc Dherment, general director of Grupa Muszkieterów in Poland, stated, "Such solid results confirm the strong business foundations of both networks managed by the group - Intermarché and Bricomarché.

"However, we approach them with caution, bearing in mind that since last March our base has been heavily burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of which, although to a lesser extent, are still being felt."

Elsewhere, the company's Portuguese operations recorded sales of €2.2 billion in 2020, down marginally from €2.3 billion in the previous year.

Other Highlights

In the first half of this year, the Intermarché chain opened three new stores under the Power concept in Poznań, Piekary Śląskie and Milicz.

It has modernised three existing facilities in Śrem, Szczecinek and Oleśnica, to a new concept to offer a wider assortment of items.

The chain has also launched two new petrol stations and two new Intermarché Drive points, which allow customers to order products online and pick them up in a specially designated zone.

Elsewhere, Home and DIY division Bricomarché opened two news stores in the first half and introduced 34 new Bricomats for contactless order collection.

Advertisement

Commenting on Intermarché's performance, Dherment said, "The solid, double-digit growth of the Intermarché network achieved in the last quarter is the result of a gradual return to the market balance in terms of the development of individual segments.

"In addition, the Intermarché network is undoubtedly still reaping tangible benefits from the transformation process started three years ago."

Outlook

Grupa Muszkieterów expects the second half of the year to be equally intense in terms of the development of e-commerce services, opening new locations within both networks, and implementing its plan to modernise existing facilities.

The company is also optimistic about a further increase in turnover in Intermarché and Bricomarché but said it was "too early to forecast" results for the entire year

"This year will be an opportunity to confirm the Group's leading position as one of the leading retailers in Poland and our strong will to implement further pro-development investments on the market" Dherment said.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UOKiK Opposes Carrefour Polska's Acquisition Of Retail Space Used By Tesco

UOKiK Opposes Carrefour Polska's Acquisition Of Retail Space Used By Tesco
Kaufland Reports Full-Year Sales Of PLN 11 Billion In Poland

Kaufland Reports Full-Year Sales Of PLN 11 Billion In Poland
Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service

Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service
Stokrotka Parent Applies For Acquisition Of Grocery Stores In Poland

Stokrotka Parent Applies For Acquisition Of Grocery Stores In Poland
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Asda To Switch To 100% Electric Car Fleet Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Asda To Switch To 100% Electric Car Fleet
Pepco Group Plans To Create 13,000 Jobs In Next Three Years Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Pepco Group Plans To Create 13,000 Jobs In Next Three Years
Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations
Russia's Magnit Completes Acquisition Of Dixy Group Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Russia's Magnit Completes Acquisition Of Dixy Group
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN