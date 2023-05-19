Italy Floods: Confcommercio Pledges Support For Businesses

Confcommercio, which represents the Italian business sector, has said that it is teaming up with non-profit Fondazione Orlando and civil authorities to mobilise support for businesses and individuals affected by the flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

Confcommercio, which counts retailers, HoReCa, services and transport businesses among its members, has deployed a mobile support unit to the region, as well as a task force to provide "immediate and concrete support to the affected populations and economic activities," commented Confcommercio president Carlo Sangalli.

"On behalf of Confcommercio, I express solidarity and support to the territories, populations, associations within our system, and businesses in the trade, tourism, service, and transportation sectors, as well as professionals who are currently facing the devastating effects of the bad weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna."

Current Situation

To date, the flooding has resulted in 13 fatalities, over 10,000 displaced individuals, 13,000 evacuees, 21 flooded rivers, 35 flooded municipalities in the Romagna and Bologna areas, and 48 municipalities facing landslides, some significant, between Reggio Emilia and Rimini.

The regional office of Confcommercio in Emilia-Romagna also expressed its support for the people, communities, and businesses affected by the ongoing weather events.

'We highly appreciate the extraordinary work of the rescue system, which also benefits from the support of volunteers from all over Italy, mobilised to ensure people's safety and the security of the territory,' it said in a statement. 'We must now proceed promptly to provide adequate support to the affected areas, with tailored measures at every level that, in understanding the gravity of the situation, facilitate a rapid return to normality.'

The flooding in the region has been described as Italy's worst for 100 years.

Effect On Production

Elsewhere, according to Coldiretti, more than 5,000 farms, including greenhouses, nurseries, and stables have been affected by the flood. Additionally, tens of thousands of hectares of vineyards, kiwis, plums, pears, apples, vegetables, and cereals, as well as agricultural processing facilities, have been submerged underwater, Ansa reported.

Coldiretti also emphasised the challenges faced in ensuring the feeding of livestock during this difficult time.

The agricultural confederation highlights that the gross value of the region's fruit and vegetable production amounts to €1.2 billion, which could be significantly affected.

