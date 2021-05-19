Jumbo And Koornneef Retail Group Extend Collaboration

Published on May 19 2021 10:10 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / Renovation / Koornneef Retail Group / South Holland

Dutch retailer Jumbo plans to expand its market position in the South Holland region by extending its collaboration with the Koornneef Retail group.

Jumbo and Koornneef have signed an agreement to expand into new locations in the coming years.

The move will see the addition of several new Jumbo outlets to the joint portfolio of Koornneef and the Dutch retailer.

'Enthusiastic Entrepreneurs'

Jumbo CFO, Ton van Veen, said, “With the input of enthusiastic entrepreneurs such as Edward Koornneef, we would like to grow further and further develop the Jumbo Foodmarkt concept.

“Partnerships such as these are the driving force behind our growth ambitions and are a wonderful example of how franchising can lead to a win-win situation. Doing business together is winning together.”

In 2016, Koornneef teamed up with Jumbo and has since operated four Jumbo outlets in Naaldwijk, Kwintsheul, Wateringen and Oud-Beijerland.

Extended Collaboration

The new collaboration will see entrepreneur Edward Koornneef renovate the Jumbo store in Scheveningen and Jumbo Foodmarkt in Leidschendam in the coming months.

“We will take over Jumbo Scheveningen on 1 July, which will eventually be converted into a larger Jumbo with regional function,” Koornneef said.

“Subsequently, this autumn, Jumbo Foodmarkt Leidschendam will be taken over, which after a renovation will continue under the name Jumbo Foodmarkt Koornneef Mall of the Netherlands.”

Elsewhere, the retail group is working on a new Jumbo Food Market in the heart of Naaldwijk.

After the Maripaan group in Groningen, Koornneef will be the second entrepreneur with a Jumbo Food Market.

'Food Mecca'

Koornneef, who is looking forward to the opening of the outlet, added, “This new Jumbo Foodmarkt will be provided with an extensive range to inspire customers and world cuisines where they can go for a variety of freshly prepared meals, to be served on the spot, to enjoy or to take with you.

“It will be a true food mecca with an appeal beyond the region. I look forward to making real Jumbo fans for all our customers in the region with ease, service and food experience.”