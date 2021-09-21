ESM Magazine

Jumbo To Open 700th Store In The Netherlands

Published on Sep 21 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / The Netherlands / Amsterdam / Jumbo City / World News

Jumbo To Open 700th Store In The Netherlands

Jumbo is set to open its 700th store in the Netherlands this week in the Gelderlandplein shopping centre in Amsterdam.

Residents and visitors of Amsterdam and the surrounding area will be able to go to the new Jumbo City outlet on all days of the week for daily shopping as well as a distinctive range of organic products and fresh meals for home and on-the-go requirements.

Historic Milestone

Frits van Eerd, CEO of Jumbo Supermarkets, is looking forward to this historic milestone. “I am extremely proud to be opening our 700th store in our anniversary year. That is a momentous success that we share with all our employees. We achieved this together based on the conviction that everything revolves around one thing; our customer.

"Together we have continued to expand Jumbo in recent years. More and more people are becoming acquainted with our formula. We surprise customers every day with the unique combination of a large range and the best service and cheaper euros.”

Special assortment

The new store will offer a an extensive assortment to its customers, with special focus on organic, ecological, vegetarian, and vegan products.

Customers can choose from a wide range of freshly prepared culinary items, such as freshly roasted La Place coffee to go, accompanied by a fresh waffle.

In addition, customers can purchase items at the Fresh Kitchen, where they can enjoy freshly prepared meals, tailored to the season.

Visitors will find fresh sushi, hot pizza, and sandwiches at the new store, among other things.

The store features a special 'drinking world' with an olive bar, freshly roasted nuts, and drink bowls.

The bakery offers luxury chocolate from Coco & Sebas, La Place bread and BBREAD.

In addition, the stores will offer other local products, such as Mokum's schoffie and wines from Chateau Amsterdam.

In the fruit and vegetables department, customers will be able to squeeze three fresh juices themselves: orange juice, blood orange juice, and pomegranate juice.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

