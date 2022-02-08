Jumbo Commences Supply Of Goods To Gorillas In Antwerp

Dutch retailer Jumbo has commenced the supply of goods to online delivery service Gorillas in Antwerp, Belgium.

The retailer added that a majority of its range is available with Gorillas and the shoppers can now order Jumbo’s products via the online delivery service.

The product assortment comprises various A-brand and private label products, as well as the La Place range.

The move follows the announcement of a strategic partnership between Gorillas and Jumbo at the beginning of this year.

Gorillas will also begin offering products from Jumbo in various Dutch cities in due course.

Lightning-Fast Service

Ton van Veen, CFO of Koninklijke Jumbo Groep said, “Our collaboration with on-demand delivery company Gorillas does justice to the lightning-fast service of this young company. After all, there are less than four weeks between the announcement of our partnership and this first concrete result.

“In the past two years we have opened 17 Jumbo stores in Flanders and we continue to expand our database. Our focus is initially on physical stores; online is the next step. But thanks to the collaboration with Gorillas, we can now further accelerate our presence in Flanders, also digitally.”

Rapid Growth In Demand

The market for the instant delivery of online groceries has seen rapid growth in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In Antwerp, Gorillas caters to customers who live or work in the city centre.

Founder and CEO of Gorillas, Kagan Sümer, commented, “It is impressive that a month after the start of our collaboration, Jumbo products, including the La Place range and A-brand products, are already available for our customers in Antwerp.

“This perfectly complements our existing range of local fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy and bakery products and offers a truly distinctive and unique experience to our customers.”

Recently, Amsterdam and Rotterdam announced a one-year freeze on the opening of new 'dark stores', which are used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others. [Photo Courtesy: Diederik van der Laan / Dutch Photo Agency]

