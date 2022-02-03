Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Rotterdam Joins Amsterdam In Freezing New 'Dark Stores'

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The city of Rotterdam said it would put a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more 'dark stores' – small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others.

The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less. These have mushroomed in major cities around Europe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a statement.

"There's nothing wrong in principle with fast delivery, but how it's being done in practice is bloody irritating."

Amsterdam last week put a one-year freeze on further dark store openings, citing complaints from the public.

Dark Stores

The city estimated there were 31 dark stores within its limits, and Rotterdam said on Thursday it has 13 'and growing fast', all established within the past half year.

A spokesperson for the city said existing stores would not be required to close.

'As a business we would not exist if people did not want to use our service,' Getir said, noting that it has created jobs for local workers.

'The very local nature of our business means that we want to be a good neighbour and we work hard to be one. We have an open communication policy and dedicated teams to ensure we respond quickly to any enquiries.'

Getir, as well as Germany-headquartered Flink and Gorillas have said they intend to work with the city governments to resolve the problems. Britain's Zapp could not immediately be reached for comment.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Premier Foods Names New Independent Non-Executive Director
2
Fresh Produce

Carrefour Sells Loose Eggs To Reduce Food Waste
3
Retail

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl
4
Retail

New Chief Executive Appointed At Tesco Ireland
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com