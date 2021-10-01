Jumbo Food Group Receives Royal Title On 100th Anniversary

Published on Oct 1 2021 11:55 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / Netherlands / Royal Jumbo Food Group

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that King Willem-Alexander has granted Jumbo family business the right to use the 'Royal' designation. As a result, the holding will now be known as Royal Jumbo Food Group.

Karel van Eerd and his children Colette, Frits and Monique were presented with the accompanying certificate on behalf of the King by Ina Adema, Queen's Commissioner in the Province of Noord-Brabant, and Mayor Kees van Rooij of Meierijstad, the municipality of Veghel.

'Jumbo family' Van Eerd received the news about the royal decree during the anniversary celebration in the presence of many suppliers, entrepreneurs, employees and other associates, the company added.

Jumbo Food Group CEO Frits van Eerd said, "This is a milestone of which we are incredibly proud. We consider this title a broad recognition of our efforts to make grocery shopping more fun every day. We do this with great passion, together with the Jumbo entrepreneurs, our partners and suppliers, and of course, our 100,000 employees.

"The Royal designation reflects the tremendous commitment of all these people. And not to forget our millions of loyal customers, for whom we always keep taking an extra step. As the Royal Jumbo Food Group, we will continue to do so, also for the next 100 years."

Company History

On 3 October 1921, the van Eerd daily started a food wholesale business in Veghel and opened its first supermarkets in the 1960s.

In 1996, Karel van Eerd and his children Colette, Frits and Monique decided that the Netherlands was ready for a new type of supermarket that was different, better and cheaper.

Convinced that shopping can be fun, they opened the first Jumbo supermarket in 's-Hertogenbosch.

In the following years, Jumbo witnessed spectacular growth, partly due to takeovers of Super de Boer, C1000, La Place, EMTÉ and Agrimarkt.

Currently, the family business is the second-largest supermarket chain in the country and welcomes over 10 million customers every week.

In 2019, Jumbo commenced operations in Belgium and plans to roll out more stores in the coming years.

Mayor Kees van Rooij stated, "Only organisations that occupy a very important position in their field and are of national significance are eligible for this honorary title. As a local Brabant player, the family business has grown in 100 years into a company of national and now also international significance.

"The entrepreneurship of the Van Eerd family is a source of inspiration for many other companies. I, therefore, wish the Royal Jumbo Food Group many successful years ahead."