Jumbo Introduces Deposit On Juice And Smoothies In Plastic Bottles

Dutch retailer Jumbo is set to introduce a voluntary deposit on all own-brand juice and smoothie bottles.
In addition, the La Place juices that are available across the retailer's stores and in La Place restaurants will also require a deposit.
Jumbo's initiative aims to provide customers clarity as there will soon be a deposit on plastic bottles of soft drinks, water, fruit drinks, and all juices.
The retailer aims to fully introduced deposits on bottles across its network by this autumn.
In February, Albert Heijn announced plans to introduce a voluntary deposit on all plastic juice bottles.
Jumbo Plastic Bottle Deposit
Commenting on the introduction of a deposit, Frances Franken, commercial director of Jumbo, said, "At Jumbo, we think it is important to reduce the environmental impact of packaging and to combat litter. We are working on this in concrete terms by introducing less and better packaging and we are investigating more and more reusable alternatives."
"We also want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to contribute to a better environment. We believe that by introducing a deposit on plastic juice and smoothie bottles, it will become clearer how to deal with empty plastic drinks bottles. This allows us to collect more bottles and contribute together," added Franken.
In addition to the deposit obligation on 1-litre PET bottles, a deposit of 15 cents on small PET bottles in was introduced in the Netherlands since 1 July 2021.
This obligation does not apply to drinks that consist of 100% juice, the retailer noted.
It was recently announced that it will be possible to include all juice bottles (up to 3 litres) made of 100% PET in the existing deposit system.
Jumbo is attempting to be ahead of the curve by voluntarily introducing the deposit on its juice and smoothie bottles.
Reuse Waste
As part of its sustainability goals, Jumbo emphasises on making an effort to reuse waste as a raw material as much as possible.
The objective is to reduce the amount of packaging material by 20% by 2025 compared to 2020.
In collaboration with its partners, the company is working on more recyclable and recycled packaging material, reusable packaging, and packaging made of mono-material.