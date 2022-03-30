Jumbo Introduces Deposit On Juice And Smoothies In Plastic Bottles

Dutch retailer Jumbo is set to introduce a voluntary deposit on all own-brand juice and smoothie bottles.

In addition, the La Place juices that are available across the retailer's stores and in La Place restaurants will also require a deposit.

Jumbo's initiative aims to provide customers clarity as there will soon be a deposit on plastic bottles of soft drinks, water, fruit drinks, and all juices.

The retailer aims to fully introduced deposits on bottles across its network by this autumn.

In February, Albert Heijn announced plans to introduce a voluntary deposit on all plastic juice bottles.

Jumbo Plastic Bottle Deposit

Commenting on the introduction of a deposit, Frances Franken, commercial director of Jumbo, said, "At Jumbo, we think it is important to reduce the environmental impact of packaging and to combat litter. We are working on this in concrete terms by introducing less and better packaging and we are investigating more and more reusable alternatives."

"We also want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to contribute to a better environment. We believe that by introducing a deposit on plastic juice and smoothie bottles, it will become clearer how to deal with empty plastic drinks bottles. This allows us to collect more bottles and contribute together," added Franken.