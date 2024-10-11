52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Colruyt Launches Fundraising Campaign For Food Banks

By Dayeeta Das
Colruyt Group has launched a fundraising campaign allowing shoppers to contribute to the Belgian Federation of Food Banks, which includes nine regional food banks.

The retailer has introduced a 'flip-chart' on the trolley to help customers donate to the campaign, running from 9 to 22 October.

Anne Verdoolaege, responsible for collaboration with Food Banks at Colruyt Group, stated, “It is important for us to minimise food waste, and we achieve this through optimal stock management. We are proud to sell more than 97% of the fresh articles and frozen products in our stores, thereby reducing food waste to a minimum. However, there will always be unsold products.

“We donate this food through Food Banks to those in need. We work directly and indirectly with over 400 social organisations to ensure that the products reach those who need them most.”

Food Donation

In 2023, Colruyt Group donated over 7,862 tonnes of unsold products to Food Banks, which is the equivalent of 15.7 million meals.

The shopping trolleys at Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Bio-Planet, and Collect&Go feature a flip-chart that enables customers to donate €2 (or more) to Food Banks.

Store employees at the checkout scan customers' flip charts to add the donation to their receipts.

Marc Mertens, managing director of the Belgian Federation of Food Banks, stated, “The food donated by Colruyt Group's stores is crucial for us. We appreciate their unique approach to providing us with the necessary food products on a daily basis, allowing us to substantially assist people in vulnerable situations.

“But in addition, we need financial resources to finance our operation and purchase additional products. So, we applaud Colruyt Group for organising this action and allowing customers to donate through their shopping trolley. We are confident this campaign will be a success.”

