German retailer Kaufland has announced that it has completed the integration of 58 Real stores under its banner over the past 12 months.

The company commenced the project on 1 February 2021 and has since renovated more than 325,000 square metres of sales space.

The renovated stores, under the Kaufland banner, feature new refrigerated cabinets, service counters and upgraded technology.

The retailer added that it has also redesigned the checkout and empties areas.

Project manager of Kaufland, Lehel Salat, said, “Each individual location is a success story in itself, which was only possible thanks to many hard-working hands, professional planning - and above all the trust of the people who are now part of the Kaufland team. We are very grateful for that.”

Kaufland has set up special teams at each store, comprising experienced Kaufland employees, to support former Real employees with the processes and systems.

Mentors are available to managers in the first few months, the retailer added.

Store Highlights

Each outlet offers more than 35,000 items, ranging from groceries to daily essentials.

The fresh produce departments in the renovated stores offer fruit and vegetables, dairy products, meat, sausage, cheese and fish – including service.

Most of Kaunfaln’s own-brand meat products are produced in its meat plants with meat sourced from selected suppliers of controlled origin.

The overall range also includes a wide range of branded items, own brands, regional products, as well as items that are eco-friendly and adhere to animal welfare requirements.

In April of last year, Kaufland completed the integration of the online marketplace of Real hypermarket into its website, kaufland.de, creating a seamless connection with the previous site. [Photo Credit: © Kaufland]

