Kaufland Partners With Waste Segregation Initiative

'Mülltrennung wirkt' is an initiative of the dual system for waste disposal in Germany, which organises the collection, sorting, and recycling of used sales packaging with service providers from the disposal and recycling industry.

Ten dual systems are currently involved in the nationwide initiative.

The initiative aims to explain the system to consumers, clear up mistakes and rubbish myths, and motivate as many people as possible to participate.

The need for action for awareness-raising work is clear as an average of 30% of yellow sacks and bins have residual waste in them, which makes the recycling of valuable raw materials more difficult.

Commenting on the partnership, Mario Neuwirth, purchasing sustainability at Kaufland said, "Thanks to the close cooperation with the PreZero environmental division, which, like Kaufland, belongs to the Schwarz Group, we know the conditions and challenges of an optimal recycling process very well.

"Correct waste separation is essential for this and only if everyone participates can as many recyclable materials as possible remain in the cycle."

Axel Subklew, spokesperson for 'Mülltrennung wirkt', stated, "Together with Kaufland, we can once again significantly increase the reach of our initiative.

"This is great, because the more consumers we educate about correct waste separation and motivate them to participate, the greater the effect on the environment, resources, and the climate. "

Waste Reduction

As part of the cross-group plastics strategy of the Schwarz Group, Kaufland has re-affirmed its commitment to promoting the circular economy and set a target to use at least 20% recyclate in its own-brand packaging by 2025.

By using recyclates, the new production of plastic and the amount of waste can be significantly reduced.

Whether practical tips for the correct separation of waste or simply information about climate and resource conservation through recycling, the initiative 'Mülltrennung wirkt' attracts attention and motivates to participate in a striking way with humorous messages.

Kaufland is making a comprehensive package of advertising space and communication channels available nationwide to spread the initiative.

For example, posters and in-store radio spots in the branches draw attention to proper waste segregation.

In addition, there are placements on the website and joint campaigns on social media.

Consumers play a central role in recycling, as with consistent waste separation, packaging can be recycled and returned to the material cycle.

The effect is positive in several ways, as it leads to a significant reduction in resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.