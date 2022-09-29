La Doria: A Specialist In Authentic Italian Products

La Doria is a family company founded in 1954 in Angri, the historical heart of the Italian tomato processing area.

La Doria is a major supplier for mass market retailers, both in Italy and abroad, and specialises in the private label sector, or supermarket brands.

Approximately 95% of La Doria's sales are generated via this channel through long-standing partnerships with several retailers worldwide.

In addition to private labels, the group sells products under the La Doria brand, which has been on the market for about 60 years, La Romanella (for value products), Althea, Bella Parma (for pasta sauces), and other major Italian and international leading brands (copacking).

Significant family involvement, absolute commitment to quality and tradition, and attention to the natural and healthy food of the Mediterranean diet are the fundamental elements of La Doria’s success.

La Doria only uses real Italian tomatoes for an unparalleled sweetness and a texture that can only be found in the best home-grown tomatoes.

La Doria is also a historical producer of pulses and fruit juices. To ensure an authentic taste, the company carries out very stringent product selection at origin.

High-quality vegetables and fruits are packed according to natural conservation methods to leave the taste and nutrition intact.

Currently, the company is a leading European producer of peeled and chopped tomatoes and preserved pulses in the retail segment, as well as pasta sauces in the private-label segment.

It is also one of the main producers in Italy of fruit juices and beverages.

All its products reflect the passion that the company brings to its work and the desire to promote the best of Italian traditions and stand out in terms of quality and excellence.

Visit La Doria at SIAL 2022 in Paris from 15 - 19 October 2022, at Hall 1, Stand E 005

For more information, visit www.gruppoladoria.it.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.