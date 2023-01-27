Subscribe Login
Lidl Achieves Welsh Language Certification

By Robert McHugh
Lidl has been named the first retailer to achieve Cynnig Cymraeg certification from the Welsh Language Commissioner.

Cynnig Cymraeg is the official recognition of the Welsh Language Commissioner and is given to organisations that have collaborated with the commissioner's officers to develop and deliver ambitious Welsh language provision.

The certification seeks to ensure that Welsh people can use the Welsh language in all aspects of their lives, in all parts of Wales.

Cynnig Cymraeg

Since launching the scheme in June 2020, 63 businesses and charities have received Cynnig Cymraeg certification, and the commissioner's office is currently working with over a hundred other organisations to develop their schemes.

Lidl operates 55 stores across Wales, and along with dual signage, the store has invested in rolling out Welsh language services across all parts of its business in Wales.

In 2022, Lidl announced a new range of Welsh beef products, as part of its commitment to supporting local farmers. Lidl will work directly with 130 farms and farming families across Wales. The range is fully traceable from field to store.

Protecting And Promoting The Welsh Language

"In Wales, protecting and promoting the Welsh language is a huge part of what it means to be inclusive," said Ute Thomas, regional director for Lidl in Wales.

"Since 2014, we’ve provided signage in dual languages, in conjunction with local planning authorities, but since then, our commitment to our Welsh speaking customers and colleagues has only increased. We’re thrilled to receive our Cynnig Cymraeg certification, in recognition of this hard work."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

