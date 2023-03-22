Lidl And Bioland Expand Five-Year Partnership

Lidl and Bioland, one of the largest organic-food associations in Germany, have announced the expansion of their partnership which first began in 2018.

Bioland guarantees a complete organic conversion of the production companies, significantly fewer additives in processing and a high level of animal welfare. Lidl says it will continue to expand the number of products in the future.

Within the first three years, Lidl was able to more than double the range of Bioland products. The company claims to offer Germany's largest Bioland range for own brands in the freshness discount category.

Future Plans

More than 100 Bioland products are currently available in all of the approximately 3,200 Lidl branches. The retailer expects that by 2025, organic and Bioland items should make up 10% of its entire range.

The Bioland products come from Germany and occasionally from South Tyrol. With the expansion of the range, Lidl claims it is strengthening its cooperation with local farmers and thus ensuring short transport routes.

"More and more people are attaching importance to a conscious diet," said Christoph Graf, purchasing manager at Lidl in Germany.

"Acquiring quality and healthy food should not be a privilege. The cooperation with Bioland enables us to offer millions of consumers easy access to high-quality organic products."

'Successful Cooperation'

Jan Plagge, president of Bioland eV stated, "The successful cooperation with Lidl gives our work for ecological agriculture even more reach and attention. Since the beginning of the partnership, Lidl has always respected our fair play rules with confidence.

"We are looking forward to the next few years, in which we will continue to expand the partnership and jointly tread the path to transforming the agriculture and food industry."

