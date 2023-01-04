Lidl France Introduces Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Supermarkets

Lidl France has announced the launch of its first E-station in the retail sector at the Lidl supermarket in Villefranche-sur-Saône.

The retailer has teamed up with ABB E-mobility and DBT for the e-station, comprising 13 parking spaces offering fast and ultra-fast chargers.

It also features what Lidl claims as the 'most powerful' charging model currently installed in France, with a total power of 360 kW.

This charger allows electric vehicles to recharge for approximately 350 kilometres in 15 minutes for certain electric vehicles.

The retailer also opened E-stations at the Lidl supermarket in Landivisiau and Les Pennes-Mirabeau, near Marseille, and one in Tourcoing.

The retailer plans to open two other E-stations in 2023.

Network Expansion

Vanessa Bisconti-Cateau, director of ABB E-mobility, said, "After its recent installation at the Vernon-Douains service area on the A13 freeway, ABB E-mobility is continuing to expand its network throughout France at strategic locations alongside renowned partners.

"At ABB E-mobility, our mission is to advance electric mobility. Being present at the point of consumption of households is an essential approach to facilitate the use of electric vehicles in everyday life. ABB, with the expertise of its divisions, has proposed a turnkey solution to Lidl, from electrical distribution to charging stations, for this project."

The four Lidl E-stations will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and allow motorists to charge their cars on the fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

Equipped with photovoltaic panels on its rooftops, the E-stations offer four accelerated charging points, four fast charge points and five ultra-fast charging points.

Other Highlights

Payment method includes RFID cards and QR codes.

Motorists with Freshmile or HTB Pass will be able to use RFID cards to pay the price indicated on the terminal at no extra cost.

For other RFID users, fees may vary according to their operator and will be added to the price indicated at the kiosk, the retailer noted.

Customers using the QR code will pay the price indicated on the terminal, without additional fees. However, a fixed sum of €0.5 will be added if the charge is less than 1 KWh.

Alexandre Borgoltz, managing director of the DBT Group, said, "This project reinforces our industrial approach, which associates the made-in-France with quality and performance.

"We are committed to the sustainable aspect of our kiosks by purchasing 95% of the components in France and by selecting half of our suppliers within a 50km radius."

