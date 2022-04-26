Lidl GB Offers The Public Finder's Fees For New Stores

German-owned discounter Lidl GB will pay members of the public who identify previously undiscovered sites for new stores that can help the retailer reach its target of 1,100 UK outlets by the end of 2025.

Britain's sixth-largest grocer said the fee would be either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 ($28,611) for a completed £1.5 million (€1.8 million) site purchase.

"Our finder’s fees are ... available to absolutely anyone who can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions," said Richard Taylor, Lidl GB's chief development officer.

The group has published its annual brochure detailing locations where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential stores.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, currently trades from about 920 UK stores. It does not trade online.

Agressive Expansion

Unlike the so-called Big Four - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - Lidl GB and fellow discounter Aldi are expanding aggressively.

Lidl GB is investing £1.3 billion (€1.5 billion) over 2021 and 2022 as it extends its reach across the country.

Monthly industry data published on Tuesday showed that Aldi and Lidl are the fastest-growing UK grocers at a time when a cost of living crisis is hitting households.

Over the 12 weeks to 17 April more than one million extra shoppers visited Aldi and Lidl than in the same period last year, market researcher Kantar said.

Read More: Lidl GB To Create 1,200 Warehouse Jobs By End Of 2025

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.