Lidl Launches 'Lidl Kids Team' Programme As Part Of Its UEFA Euro 2024 Campaign

Lidl has launched the 'Lidl Kids Team' programme to offer over 1,100 children across Europe the chance to accompany football players to the pitch at UEFA Euro 2024.​

Lidl Deutschland, an official partner of UEFA Euro 2024, is giving away 209 places in the 'Lidl Kids Team' to its customers for children aged six to ten years, regardless of gender, origin, or other factors.

To apply for the campaign, legal guardians need to fill out the participation form, exclusively available on the Lidl Plus app, between 1-21 April 2024.

The winners will be randomly selected and notified by email, the discounter added.

Maciej Magdziarz, managing director of marketing at Lidl Service GmbH & Co. KG said, “In collaboration with UEFA, we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers unique experiences with the 'Lidl Kids Team' programme.

“We show our customers that we are their official partner in all situations. Whether it’s offering the best possible prices for cost-effective grocery shopping, deals on fresh fruit and vegetables, or access to one of the biggest football tournaments in the world – we’ve got you covered.”

Lidl Kids Team

As part of the campaign, Lidl will cover selected costs for travel, accommodation and meals for the parent or guardian and their child.

During the trip, the 'Lidl Kids Team' will have entertaining and educational experiences in Berlin, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich, or Stuttgart before accompanying European football players to the pitch at a UEFA Euro 2024 match.

With 22 places for children (eleven per team) at each of the 51 matches of the tournament, there are plenty of opportunities for participants and their children, Lidl noted.

All users of the Lidl Plus app will also have the opportunity to win free tickets to UEFA Euro 2024 matches.