Lidl Portugal Opens First University Campus Store

Lidl Portugal has opened its first store on a university campus as part of a commitment to redevelop the building and open the campus to the community.

Located on the university campus of the Faculty of Science and Technology in the New University of Lisbon, Portugal, the 1,400 square metre store is designed to offer a comfortable shopping experience in a bright and functional space, with an state-of-the-art architectural design.

At the store, consumers can enjoy freshly squeezed, natural orange juice, as well as ready-to-go roasted chicken and ribs.

There is a codfish cutting area in the store, in addition to dozens of varieties of bread and pastries and an assortment of fresh and frozen cakes.

The store also features a dining area, in order to meet the needs of young college students.

João Duarte, general manager of Lidl Portugal for the Southern Region, said, "Proximity and convenience have characterised us since day one and we work daily to best meet the needs of the community. In this sense, we invested in this partnership with the Faculty of Science and Technology at Universidade Nova, reinforcing precisely this convenience to the thousands of students who daily access this campus. From now on they will be able to find not only top quality products at the best price, but also to have their meals in a new space that we have made available."

Sustainable Store

Sustainability features in the store include LED lighting and charging stations for electric cars. Two of its facades will be equipped with screens that eliminate up to 85% of pollutants in the atmosphere that contribute to the greenhouse emissions.

A new traffic circle and green spaces were built in the surrounding areas of the store.

The store at the FCT Nova/Campus da Caparica, in Monte da Caparica, is open daily from 08:00 to 21:30 and has around 120 parking spaces.

This store will support Refood Almada with its Realimenta project, which aims to help reduce food waste, in partnership with local and national entities.

The supermarket opening is part of a broader project aiming socio-economic transformation of the region, the Innovation District. It is led by Nova, launched last year in a partnership with a group of owners of the area of Monte da Caparica and Porto Brandão, with the aim of creating a new global city in Almada.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.