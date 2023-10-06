Lidl Spain To Open Supermarket At Madrid-Barajas Airport

Lidl, the third-largest supermarket chain in Spain, will open a new store at the Madrid-Barajas airport, according to media reports.

The move will make it the first supermarket to open at an airport in the Spanish mainland.

The store will spread across 8,500 square metres and will have a sales space of 6,000 square metres. The remaining area will be used for warehouses, parking, and support services.

The estimated value of the contract exceeded €14 million, and Lidl Spain's offer prevailed over that of Aldi and Ahorramas, which were also in the running.

The 30-year contract foresees that Lidl will pay a monthly rent of €27,030 and a one-time payment of €993,000.

The store is expected to open within 36 months of signing the contract.

Store Highlights

The new supermarket will be part of Spanish airport operator Aena's project to create a state-of-the-art logistics park around the Barajas airport, including offices, complementary activities, and green and sports areas.

The opening of the new supermarket will contribute to the expansion of Lidl in Spain, where it has 670 stores. It is one of the fastest-growing players in the country, with plans to open 20 more stores this year.

So far, Lidl Spain has seen the highest growth in market share in 2023 to 6.3%, behind Mercadona (26%) and Carrefour (9.9%), according to latest data from Kantar.

The first retailer to open a supermarket at a Spanish airport was Dutch-based retailer SPAR, on the island of Gran Canaria in January 2015.

Some European airports also have supermarkets, such as Brussels, Amsterdam, Munich, Copenhagen, and Budapest.