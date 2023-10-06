52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Spain To Open Supermarket At Madrid-Barajas Airport

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Lidl, the third-largest supermarket chain in Spain, will open a new store at the Madrid-Barajas airport, according to media reports.

The move will make it the first supermarket to open at an airport in the Spanish mainland.

The store will spread across 8,500 square metres and will have a sales space of 6,000 square metres. The remaining area will be used for warehouses, parking, and support services.

The estimated value of the contract exceeded €14 million, and Lidl Spain's offer prevailed over that of Aldi and Ahorramas, which were also in the running.

The 30-year contract foresees that Lidl will pay a monthly rent of €27,030 and a one-time payment of €993,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store is expected to open within 36 months of signing the contract.

Store Highlights

The new supermarket will be part of Spanish airport operator Aena's project to create a state-of-the-art logistics park around the Barajas airport, including offices, complementary activities, and green and sports areas.

The opening of the new supermarket will contribute to the expansion of Lidl in Spain, where it has 670 stores. It is one of the fastest-growing players in the country, with plans to open 20 more stores this year.

So far, Lidl Spain has seen the highest growth in market share in 2023 to 6.3%, behind Mercadona (26%) and Carrefour (9.9%), according to latest data from Kantar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first retailer to open a supermarket at a Spanish airport was Dutch-based retailer SPAR, on the island of Gran Canaria in January 2015.

Some European airports also have supermarkets, such as Brussels, Amsterdam, Munich, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Euro Zone Retail Sales Fall Much More Than Expected In August
2
Retail

Nordic Organic Food Fair Sets The Stage For The Big Nordic Organic Debate
3
Retail

Record Chicken Prices Squeeze US Shoppers, Benefit Tyson Foods
4
Retail

Carrefour Polska Expands Quick-Commerce Service With Glovo To More Cities
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com