Marks & Spencer Announces Partnership With Benefit Cosmetics

Marks & Spencer has announced a new partnership with Benefit Cosmetics which will see the retailer offer the brand in its UK stores as well as online.

Customers will be able to shop the Benefit collection at M&S.com by autumn or winter of this year and avail of a free click-and-collect service on the following day to over 700 M&S locations.

Five M&S stores will feature a Benefit Cosmetics counter, with beauty experts on hand to assist customers. The stores include M&S Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Handforth Dean, Hedge End and Lisburn.

In addition, 10 stores will offer the products in a bespoke Benefit Cosmetics fixture.

The collection will comprise more than 200 products, including Benetint, They’re Real! Mascara, the POREfessional Face Primer, Hoola Bronzer and Gimme Brow+, with prices ranging from £12.50 to £48, Marks & Spencer added.

'Dynamic Third-Party Brands'

Tara Singleton, head of beauty at M&S, commented, "We are so pleased to be welcoming Benefit Cosmetics as our latest partner as we continue to introduce dynamic third-party brands to complement our own beauty offer, helping us become more relevant, more often for our customers.

"Beauty plays a big part in our ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy as we know brands such as Benefit Cosmetics inspire loyalty and repeat purchase around their cult products and therefore play an important role in how and where customers shop. Bringing these brands to M&S.com and selected stores, will give customers – both existing and new – more reasons to shop with M&S."

Earlier this year, Marks & Spencer announced a partnership with skincare and make-up brand, Clinique.

Last year, around 15% of M&S Clothing & Home customers shopped for beauty products and this trend represents an opportunity for growth by encouraging cross-category shopping through various initiatives and M&S’s loyalty scheme, Sparks, the company noted.

Sarah Harbon, general manager of Benefit Cosmetics, said, “The launch of Benefit Cosmetics on M&S reflects our commitment to making our products accessible, we are passionate about building a beauty community for all and delighted to be joining M&S Beauty.

"The partnership will provide a unique omnichannel opportunity for new and our existing customers to easily shop and discover the UK’s no. 1 Prestige Makeup brand alongside leading British retailer, M&S.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.