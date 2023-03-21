Maxima Latvija Introduces 'My Shop' Concept In 100th Store

Maxima Latvija has opened its 100th store featuring the 'My Shop' concept as part of the retailer's transformation project aimed at improving convenience for customers and employees.

Located in Riga, the renovated store features a layout of goods adapted for the convenience of visitors, and improvements to help employees perform their daily tasks.

The retailer has invested close to €70, 000 in renovating the store.

Gunita Ķiesnere, sales and production director of Maxima Latvija said, "With spring approaching, we are pleased that, as a result of focused work, we have already improved 100 stores for the unified 'My Store' concept across Latvia.

"A lot of energy, work and investment has gone into developing the stores together and we can see that people appreciate it."

'My Shop' Concept

The 'My Shop' concept involves making the store's sales halls larger and brighter, as well as introducing environmentally friendly measures, such as LED lighting and energy-efficient equipment.

The retailer has also implemented measures to ensure that product displays and special offers are clearer and easier to see.

Additional efforts include the introduction of innovative measures that help employees to carry out their daily work more efficiently and provide customers with a better shopping experience.

Read More: Maxima Latvija Launches Scheme To Deal With Bio Waste

'Intuitive Store Layout'

Ķiesnere added, "We have also started the first quarter of this year on a strong note with upgraded stores in Riga and several cities in the Latvian regions, which will allow residents and visitors to enjoy every shopping experience with a tailor-made assortment and a thoughtful and intuitive store layout.

"We will continue working on the new concept until the end of the year, introducing the new concept in the rest of our stores, with a special focus on larger format stores."

As part of the renovation, the retailer has tailored its existing assortment to include more items that are in demand.

The retailer offers an extensive range of 'Meistara Marka' takeaway meals, fresh vegetables and fruit, and other popular products at affordable prices.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.