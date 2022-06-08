Subscribe Login
Retail

Maxol Ballycoolin Wins NACS European Convenience Retailer Of The Year Award

Irish forecourt outlet Maxol Ballycoolin has been named the NACS European Convenience Retailer of the year.

The award, presented during the NACS Convenience Summit Europe (between 31 May and 2 June) in Germany, recognises European c-store leaders in excellence, sustainability and technology.

The judges said that Maxol is 'future-proofing its business by focusing on customer needs and delivering a food-focused experience for its customers'.

Maxol is no stranger to these awards, having won the 2021 NACS European Convenience Retailer Best of the Best Store Award for its redeveloped store in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Last year, Maxol announced a €7 million investment programme that included €1 million to refurbish its Ballycoolin location. It added a number of permanent foodservice concepts, including a Burger King with drive-thru, a larger Maxol Deli, and a bean to cup coffee offering from ROSA coffee.

Seating was expanded, while 20 car parking spaces were added.

'Stay Ahead Of The Curve'

Commenting on the accolade, Henry O. Armour, NACS president and CEO said, “After a century of being a retail leader, Maxol continues to prove that our global industry is constantly looking how it can stay ahead of the curve and deliver retail excitement to customers.

"This award is well deserved, and I would like to congratulate CEO Brian Donaldson and his team for being named the 2022 Convenience Retailer of the Year.”

Representative group NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

Maxol also won a top award at the National Grocery Retail Awards, hosted by ESM's sister publication Checkout last December.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

