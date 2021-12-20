Ireland's Top Grocers Honoured In Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards

Ireland's leading grocery operators have been honoured in the inaugural National Grocery Retail Awards, hosted by Checkout Ireland, ESM's sister publication.
The award for Ireland's Retailer of the Year went to SuperValu, while the Ireland's Discounter of the Year award was presented to Lidl Ireland.
SuperValu was named Ireland's Fresh Food Retailer of the Year, Aldi Ireland took the Ireland's Best Supporter of Local Suppliers award, while Dunnes Stores won the award for Ireland's Best Private Label Range. In addition, a number of individual grocery outlets were honoured.
The new awards scheme is an amalgam of the Checkout Best in Fresh awards and the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, with a number of additional categories added, including Ireland’s Retailer of the Year, Best Off-Licence, Best Cash & Carry, Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Private Label Range, and Best Community Initiative.
“The individual stores, retailers and suppliers that have excelled in these awards are those that have demonstrated innovation and responsiveness to consumer trends,” says Maev Martin, editor, Checkout magazine.
“These are the hallmarks of a leading grocery supply and retail operation. Our winners have set new standards because they bring their passions and dreams of what a store can be to life to create the perfect shopping experience."
FINALISTS & WINNERS
INDIVIDUAL RETAIL STORE AWARDS
CASH & CARRY / WHOLESALE OUTLET OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Musgrave Marketplace Limerick
FINALISTS:
Value Centre Dundalk
Value Centre Mullingar
IRELAND’S FORECOURT RETAILER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Maxol M3 Mulhuddart
FINALISTS:
Forde’s Daybreak Dungarvan
Maxol Rathnew
CONVENIENCE STORE RETAILER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Horkan’s Centra – St. James Road
FINALISTS:
Spar Little Island
Tesco Express Malahide
IRELAND’S BEST SUPPORTER OF LOCAL COMMUNITY INITIATIVES
WINNER: Lidl – Youghal
FINALISTS:
Garvey’s SuperValu Corbally
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
IRELAND’S NEW STORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Tesco Douglas
FINALISTS:
Lidl Aungier Street
Aldi Blanchardstown
IRELAND’S INDEPENDENT / NON-AFFILIATED RETAILER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Joyce’s Supermarkets
RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR LARGE SUPERMARKET
WINNER: Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
FINALISTS:
Tesco Superstore Ballincollig
Buckley’s SuperValu Mullingar
RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR MEDIUM SUPERMARKET
WINNER: Garvey’s Supervalu Corbally
FINALISTS:
SuperValu Kilmainham
Quish’s Supervalu Tramore
RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR SMALL SUPERMARKET
WINNER: Rushe’s Supervalu Killiney
FINALISTS:
SuperValu Rathborne
Forde’s Eurospar Kinnegad
IRELAND’S BEST FOOD-TO-GO OFFERING
WINNER: Quish’s Supervalu Ballincollig
FINALISTS:
Spar Little Island Joyce’s
Supermarket Knocknacarra
IRELAND’S BEST DELI OFFERING
WINNER: Tarpey’s Supervalu Cavan
FINALISTS:
Joyce’s Oranmore
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
IRELAND’S BEST IN-STORE OFF-LICENCE
WINNER: Quish’s SuperValu Tramore
FINALISTS:
SuperValu Lucan
SuperValu Blackrock
IRELAND’S BEST FRESH MEAT OFFERING
WINNER: Joyce’s Supermarket Headford
IRELAND’S BEST FRESH FISH / SEAFOOD OFFERING
WINNER: Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport
FINALISTS:
Murphy’s SuperValu Castletownbere
SuperValu Lucan
IRELAND’S BEST FRESH FRUIT & VEGETABLE OFFERING
WINNER: SuperValu Blackrock
FINALISTS:
Quish’s SuperValu Tramore
Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport
IRELAND’S BEST BAKERY OFFERING
WINNER: SuperValu Lucan
FINALISTS:
Garvey’s SuperValu
Corbally SuperValu Sundrive
IRELAND’S BEST FRESH DAIRY OFFERING
WINNER: O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry
FINALISTS:
SuperValu Sundrive
Tesco Douglas
IRELAND’S BEST SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE
WINNER: Lidl Drogheda
IRELAND’S MOST CREATIVE FRESH FOOD RETAILER
WINNER: Tarpey’s SuperValu Cavan
FINALISTS:
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
Joyce’s Supermarket Headford
EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A LARGE SUPERMARKET
WINNER: Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
FINALISTS:
Joyce’s Supermarket Athenry
O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry
EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A MEDIUM SUPERMARKET
WINNER: Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport
FINALISTS:
Garvey’s SuperValu
Corbally Tarpey’s
SuperValu Cavan
EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A SMALL SUPERMARKET
WINNER: SuperValu Rathborne
FINALISTS:
Moran’s Eurospar Drogheda Forde’s
Eurospar Kinnegad
EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A FORECOURT STORE
WINNER: Maxol Dublin Road Castletroy
FINALISTS:
Moloney’s Daybreak Abbeyfeale
Maxol M3 Mulhuddart
EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A CONVENIENCE STORE
WINNER: Spar Little Island
FINALISTS:
Moloney’s Daybreak
Abbeyfeale Scully’s Xl Shop
DISCOUNTER STORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Aldi Killaloe
FINALISTS:
Lidl Tullamore
Aldi Graiguenamanagh
GROUP / CHAIN AWARDS
IRELAND’S RETAILER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: SuperValu
IRELAND’S DISCOUNTER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lidl Ireland
IRELAND’S FRESH FOOD RETAILER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: SuperValu
IRELAND’S BEST SUPPORTER OF LOCAL SUPPLIERS
WINNER: Aldi Ireland
IRELAND’S BEST PRIVATE LABEL RANGE
WINNER: Dunnes Stores
SUPPLIER AWARDS
SHOP EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Shop Equipment Limited
FINALISTS:
Cross Refrigeration Storefit
TECHNOLOGY / SOFTWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: CBE
FINALISTS:
Data Revolution
Kelsius
RETAIL RECRUITMENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Excel Recruitment
FINALISTS:
Brightwater Recruitment
Fusion Recruitment
FRESH PRODUCE SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Glanbia Ireland
FINALISTS:
Kerry
Keelings
DELI SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Henry Denny & Sons
FINALISTS:
Sysco Ireland
Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies
