Ireland's Top Grocers Honoured In Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards

Ireland's leading grocery operators have been honoured in the inaugural National Grocery Retail Awards, hosted by Checkout Ireland, ESM's sister publication.

The award for Ireland's Retailer of the Year went to SuperValu, while the Ireland's Discounter of the Year award was presented to Lidl Ireland.

SuperValu was named Ireland's Fresh Food Retailer of the Year, Aldi Ireland took the Ireland's Best Supporter of Local Suppliers award, while Dunnes Stores won the award for Ireland's Best Private Label Range. In addition, a number of individual grocery outlets were honoured.

The new awards scheme is an amalgam of the Checkout Best in Fresh awards and the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, with a number of additional categories added, including Ireland’s Retailer of the Year, Best Off-Licence, Best Cash & Carry, Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Private Label Range, and Best Community Initiative.

“The individual stores, retailers and suppliers that have excelled in these awards are those that have demonstrated innovation and responsiveness to consumer trends,” says Maev Martin, editor, Checkout magazine.

“These are the hallmarks of a leading grocery supply and retail operation. Our winners have set new standards because they bring their passions and dreams of what a store can be to life to create the perfect shopping experience."

FINALISTS & WINNERS

INDIVIDUAL RETAIL STORE AWARDS

CASH & CARRY / WHOLESALE OUTLET OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Musgrave Marketplace Limerick

FINALISTS:

Value Centre Dundalk

Value Centre Mullingar

IRELAND’S FORECOURT RETAILER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Maxol M3 Mulhuddart

FINALISTS:

Forde’s Daybreak Dungarvan

Maxol Rathnew

CONVENIENCE STORE RETAILER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Horkan’s Centra – St. James Road

FINALISTS:

Spar Little Island

Tesco Express Malahide

IRELAND’S BEST SUPPORTER OF LOCAL COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

WINNER: Lidl – Youghal

FINALISTS:

Garvey’s SuperValu Corbally

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

IRELAND’S NEW STORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Tesco Douglas

FINALISTS:

Lidl Aungier Street

Aldi Blanchardstown

IRELAND’S INDEPENDENT / NON-AFFILIATED RETAILER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Joyce’s Supermarkets

RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR LARGE SUPERMARKET

WINNER: Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

FINALISTS:

Tesco Superstore Ballincollig

Buckley’s SuperValu Mullingar

RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR MEDIUM SUPERMARKET

WINNER: Garvey’s Supervalu Corbally

FINALISTS:

SuperValu Kilmainham

Quish’s Supervalu Tramore

RETAIL STORE OF THE YEAR SMALL SUPERMARKET

WINNER: Rushe’s Supervalu Killiney

FINALISTS:

SuperValu Rathborne

Forde’s Eurospar Kinnegad

IRELAND’S BEST FOOD-TO-GO OFFERING

WINNER: Quish’s Supervalu Ballincollig

FINALISTS:

Spar Little Island Joyce’s

Supermarket Knocknacarra

IRELAND’S BEST DELI OFFERING

WINNER: Tarpey’s Supervalu Cavan

FINALISTS:

Joyce’s Oranmore

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

IRELAND’S BEST IN-STORE OFF-LICENCE

WINNER: Quish’s SuperValu Tramore

FINALISTS:

SuperValu Lucan

SuperValu Blackrock

IRELAND’S BEST FRESH MEAT OFFERING

WINNER: Joyce’s Supermarket Headford

IRELAND’S BEST FRESH FISH / SEAFOOD OFFERING

WINNER: Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport

FINALISTS:

Murphy’s SuperValu Castletownbere

SuperValu Lucan

IRELAND’S BEST FRESH FRUIT & VEGETABLE OFFERING

WINNER: SuperValu Blackrock

FINALISTS:

Quish’s SuperValu Tramore

Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport

IRELAND’S BEST BAKERY OFFERING

WINNER: SuperValu Lucan

FINALISTS:

Garvey’s SuperValu

Corbally SuperValu Sundrive

IRELAND’S BEST FRESH DAIRY OFFERING

WINNER: O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry

FINALISTS:

SuperValu Sundrive

Tesco Douglas

IRELAND’S BEST SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE

WINNER: Lidl Drogheda

IRELAND’S MOST CREATIVE FRESH FOOD RETAILER

WINNER: Tarpey’s SuperValu Cavan

FINALISTS:

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

Joyce’s Supermarket Headford

EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A LARGE SUPERMARKET

WINNER: Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

FINALISTS:

Joyce’s Supermarket Athenry

O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry

EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A MEDIUM SUPERMARKET

WINNER: Kavanagh’s SuperValu Westport

FINALISTS:

Garvey’s SuperValu

Corbally Tarpey’s

SuperValu Cavan

EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A SMALL SUPERMARKET

WINNER: SuperValu Rathborne

FINALISTS:

Moran’s Eurospar Drogheda Forde’s

Eurospar Kinnegad

EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A FORECOURT STORE

WINNER: Maxol Dublin Road Castletroy

FINALISTS:

Moloney’s Daybreak Abbeyfeale

Maxol M3 Mulhuddart

EXCELLENCE IN FRESH FOOD RETAILING IN A CONVENIENCE STORE

WINNER: Spar Little Island

FINALISTS:

Moloney’s Daybreak

Abbeyfeale Scully’s Xl Shop

DISCOUNTER STORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Aldi Killaloe

FINALISTS:

Lidl Tullamore

Aldi Graiguenamanagh

GROUP / CHAIN AWARDS

IRELAND’S RETAILER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: SuperValu

IRELAND’S DISCOUNTER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lidl Ireland

IRELAND’S FRESH FOOD RETAILER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: SuperValu

IRELAND’S BEST SUPPORTER OF LOCAL SUPPLIERS

WINNER: Aldi Ireland

IRELAND’S BEST PRIVATE LABEL RANGE

WINNER: Dunnes Stores

SUPPLIER AWARDS

SHOP EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Shop Equipment Limited

FINALISTS:

Cross Refrigeration Storefit

TECHNOLOGY / SOFTWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: CBE

FINALISTS:

Data Revolution

Kelsius

RETAIL RECRUITMENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Excel Recruitment

FINALISTS:

Brightwater Recruitment

Fusion Recruitment

FRESH PRODUCE SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Glanbia Ireland

FINALISTS:

Kerry

Keelings

DELI SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Henry Denny & Sons

FINALISTS:

Sysco Ireland

Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.