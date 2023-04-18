Mercadona, DIA Focus On Discounts And Promotions To Attract Consumers

The current economic situation has led Spanish consumers to change their consumer habits, with more store visits, less spending and a strong focus on private label, which now accounts for 49% of the shopping basket.

In view of this, Spanish supermarket chains Mercadona and DIA have introduced a series of measures to help consumers save money while doing their grocery shopping.

Mercadona has lowered the prices of 500 daily consumer products until the end of the year, quantifying savings for customers at €200 million.

The retailer claims that the savings figure will impact margin by 0.6%, on top of the 1.1% drop since 2020 in order to minimise the increase in cost prices at source and industry.

In practice, customers will be able to save up to €150 per year on their shopping basket.

The price drop applies to numerous daily essentials, such as canned products, dairy, nuts, oils, cleaning and home maintenance items, pet food, pastries, and wine and perfumery. among others.

Fresh products will also benefit from lower prices, such as zucchini, fish, and turkey breasts.

DIA Invests In Promotions

Elsewhere, DIA increased its investment in promotions by 15% this year, to €150 million, to support household savings.

The company has implemented measures to facilitate savings, including weekly promotions on more than 100 products, especially fresh produce and discounts of up to 30%.

The retailer also continues to promote its Nueva Calidad DIA products, currently comprising more than 1,800 SKUs, at affordable prices, promising average savings of up to 25% in annual spending.

Moreover, the 5.5 million members of customer loyalty scheme Club DIA can also enjoy special offers and discounts of up to 40% on their favourite products.

Since March of this year, they can also save up to €300 on their annual purchases, thanks to the new alliances with companies such as Mapfre, Endesa and Legálitas.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.