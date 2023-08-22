52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Mercadona Donates Over 10,500 Tonnes Of Food In The First Half

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Spanish retailer Mercadona donated over 10,500 tonnes of food in the first half of 2023 and expanded its collaboration with social organisations.

Mercadona now collaborates with more than 650 social organisations throughout Spain and Portugal, which represents an increase of 140 organisations compared to 2022.

The donation in this period is the equivalent of food in approximately 174,200 shopping trolleys, the retailer said in a statement.

The retailer also supports other initiatives organised by food banks in Spain and Portugal, such as the 'Gran Recogida' or the 'Operaciones Kilo'.

In its most recent Operaciones Kilo campaign, the company made 1,619 shops available to the food banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer also collaborates with around 27 foundations and occupational centres to decorate its shops with trencadís murals, made by more than 800 differently-abled people.

Sustainability

In terms of environmental sustainability, the retailer focuses on circular economy in the areas of logistics optimisation, energy efficiency, sustainable production and animal welfare, waste management, and plastic reduction.

It is also working on the Sustainable Urban Distribution Project and improving air quality in cities using lorries and vans powered by cleaner and more efficient technologies.

Since 2011, Mercadona has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for the defence of fundamental values in the areas of Human Rights, Labour Standards, the Environment and the Fight against Corruption, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Spanish supermarket chains Mercadona and DIA introduced a series of measures to help consumers save money while doing their grocery shopping.

Mercadona lowered the prices of 500 daily consumer products until the end of the year, quantifying savings for customers at €200 million.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Britain's Gloomy Weather Dents Supermarket Sales Growth Into August: NIQ
2
Retail

Four Fifths Of UK Shoppers Have Experienced Out Of Stocks, Study Finds
3
Retail

Kaufland Bulgaria Invests €11m To Upgrade Stores
4
Retail

Irish Grocery Sales Up 6.8% In Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com