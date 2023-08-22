Mercadona Donates Over 10,500 Tonnes Of Food In The First Half

Spanish retailer Mercadona donated over 10,500 tonnes of food in the first half of 2023 and expanded its collaboration with social organisations.

Mercadona now collaborates with more than 650 social organisations throughout Spain and Portugal, which represents an increase of 140 organisations compared to 2022.

The donation in this period is the equivalent of food in approximately 174,200 shopping trolleys, the retailer said in a statement.

The retailer also supports other initiatives organised by food banks in Spain and Portugal, such as the 'Gran Recogida' or the 'Operaciones Kilo'.

In its most recent Operaciones Kilo campaign, the company made 1,619 shops available to the food banks.

The retailer also collaborates with around 27 foundations and occupational centres to decorate its shops with trencadís murals, made by more than 800 differently-abled people.

Sustainability

In terms of environmental sustainability, the retailer focuses on circular economy in the areas of logistics optimisation, energy efficiency, sustainable production and animal welfare, waste management, and plastic reduction.

It is also working on the Sustainable Urban Distribution Project and improving air quality in cities using lorries and vans powered by cleaner and more efficient technologies.

Since 2011, Mercadona has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for the defence of fundamental values in the areas of Human Rights, Labour Standards, the Environment and the Fight against Corruption, it added.

Earlier this year, Spanish supermarket chains Mercadona and DIA introduced a series of measures to help consumers save money while doing their grocery shopping.

Mercadona lowered the prices of 500 daily consumer products until the end of the year, quantifying savings for customers at €200 million.