Mercadona Invested Over €124m In Barcelona Between 2017-2023

Spanish retailer Mercadona has invested more than €124 million in expanding and improving its store network in Barcelona city from 2017-2023.

The move is part of the retailer's aim to implement its new store design, which optimises the purchasing process and cuts energy consumption by up to 40% compared to a traditional store.

Mercadona rolled out the new store design in 2017 with the the renovation of the supermarket located on València street.

Since then, the company has renovated 29 supermarkets and opened seven new outlets in the city.

New Store Design

The company's new store design features, among others, a delicatessen with cut and packaged ham, a central shelf in the perfumery for specialised cosmetics and an oven section with a bread and pastry slicer.

The ready-to-eat section offers around 35 dishes, served in packaging made from natural materials, such as sugar cane, cardboard or paper.

The stores, located in large and open spaces, feature new colours and materials, both on the exterior access façade and in the different sections within the store.

The company also aims to reduce energy consumption by 40% by improving its thermal and acoustic insulation.

It also has an automated LED lighting system regulated according to areas and times of day for efficient energy management.

Elsewhere, the Spanish retailer opened a second hub in Boadilla del Monte in the Community of Madrid to boost online services offered by its existing facility in Getafe.

The company has invested €13.2 million in the facility that will initially serve the towns of Boadilla del Monte, Alcorcón and Villaviciosa de Odón.