Mercadona Opens New Hub For Online Services

Spanish retailer Mercadona has opened a second hub in Boadilla del Monte in the Community of Madrid to boost online services offered by its existing facility in Getafe.

Mercadona has invested €13.2 million in the facility that will initially serve the towns of Boadilla del Monte, Alcorcón and Villaviciosa de Odón.

In due course, it will extend its service to other areas in the Community of Madrid, such as Leganés, Parla and Tres Cantos.

The hub, with around 150 staff members, will be accessible to consumers through the retailer's website, or the app.

Orders will be delivered from 7:00 to 22:00 from Monday to Saturday.

Customers can also order 'ready-to-eat' products, such as omelettes and Russian salad, along with other household items.

Online Shopping Service

General manager of Mercadona Online, Juana Roig, added that the new hub will help the retailer extend its online shopping service to more customers in the Madrid region – one of its main markets.

"We continue to take steps so that the maximum number of customers can shop online at Mercadona in a simple and convenient way, as well as generating a sustainable business in the long term," Roig added.

The new hub follows those already set up in Valencia, Barcelona, Getafe (Madrid), Alicante and Seville to consolidate the development of its online shopping service in Spain.

Mercadona's online service employs around 2,700 workers, and the channel generated a turnover of €540 million in 2022.

The retailer operates hubs to cater to areas with a high frequency of online orders, while deliveries are picked and processed from shops in areas with a lower concentration of orders, such as Zaragoza, the Basque Country, Tarragona, Castellón and Almería.

Sustainable Online Service

Mercadona's online warehouses feature measures that reduce energy consumption, such as solar panels and special insulation for the cold storage area.

The 600 vehicles used by company for online deliveries have acquired the eco-label certification.

Some of these are micro-hybrid delivery vans and others gas-powered vehicles, amounting to an investment of more than €28 million.

The retailer has implemented some new features in Boadilla facility, such as lithium batteries in the pallet trucks used to prepare orders.