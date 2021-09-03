ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Metro Austria Acquires AGM Wholesale Business From REWE Group

Published on Sep 3 2021 8:41 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Austria / HoReCa / Metro AG / AGM / C&amp;C Abholgroßmärkte GmbH

Metro Austria Acquires AGM Wholesale Business From REWE Group

Metro Austria has announced the acquisition of C&C Abholgroßmärkte GmbH (AGM), a logistics operation operated by REWE Group, taking control of nine wholesale locations as well as a delivery business.

AGM, which is based in Salzburg, boasts around 20,000 customers, and generated total sales of €125 million in 2019.

With the transaction, Metro Austria said that it will be able to expand its operations in Styria, Carinthia and Burgenland, while also expanding its offering for customers.

The value of the transaction has not been revealed, and it remains subject to the approval of the Austrian Federal Competition Authority.

Recent Wholesale Acquisitions

It follows on from several other high profile acquisitions by Metro over the past year – in October of last year, it acquired Aviludo Group, Portugal's second-largest food supplier, followed by the purchase of Davigel Spain from the US-based wholesaler Sysco.

It also recently strengthened its partnership with fish processing specialist Filpromer, acquiring a 25% stake in the Cherbourg, France-based business.

“After Aviludo, Davigel and Filpromer, the acquisition of AGM stores is a logical next step to further strengthen the service offering for our customers and our reach – physically and in terms of delivery," commented Steffen Greubel, chief executive, Metro AG.

Advertisement

"These transactions enable us to offer our customers real added value in terms of products and services while at the same time further expanding our position in the wholesale sector in Western Europe."

HoReCa Boost

Greubel added that the return of the HoReCa trade in recent months has helped boost business at many of its recent acquisitions, and he expects AGM to be no different.

"We expect a positive contribution from the acquisition of the AGM stores in Austria," he said. "Overall, Metro is emerging stronger from the pandemic, continues to gain market share organically and is actively seizing the opportunity to drive the consolidation of the highly fragmented wholesale industry.”

Earlier this week, Metro announced that it was ceasing its operations in Myanmar.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Jack Daniel's Parent Brown-Forman Sees Sales Up By A Fifth In First Quarter

Jack Daniel's Parent Brown-Forman Sees Sales Up By A Fifth In First Quarter
Pernod Ricard Posts 'Excellent Rebound' As Full-Year Sales Rise 9.7%

Pernod Ricard Posts 'Excellent Rebound' As Full-Year Sales Rise 9.7%
NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1

NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1
Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter

Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Walmart's Wage Hike Signals Pressure To Raise Pay In Industry Battle For Labour Fri, 3 Sep 2021

Walmart's Wage Hike Signals Pressure To Raise Pay In Industry Battle For Labour
Aldi Denmark Names New Digital Marketing Manager Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Aldi Denmark Names New Digital Marketing Manager
Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Wholesaler Metro To Cease Operations In Myanmar
UK Shopper Numbers Improve In August: Springboard Thu, 2 Sep 2021

UK Shopper Numbers Improve In August: Springboard
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN