Retail

Most Canadians Identify Scratch Cooking As A Way To Save Money, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Nearly all Canadians (91%) believe that cooking from scratch is a good way to save money on groceries, new research from Mintel has unveiled.

Around four in five (81%) consumers are adapting home-cooked meals to account for the rising cost of ingredients.

For a quarter (77%) of consumers, the rise in food prices is pushing them to plan more of their meals ahead of time to avoid waste, data showed.

Joel Gregoire, director of food and drink at Mintel Reports Canada, said, "By and large, Canadians have a rich food culture centred around home cooking, and as many contend with high inflation, the ability to cook at home translates to the ability to save money.

"Consumers' increased interest in scratch cooking opens up opportunities for brands to promote cooking, including pre-portioned kits with clear, easy-to-follow instructions."

Other Findings

The research also unveiled six in 10 (63%) Canadians agree that ease is the most significant factor while cooking at home.

It is followed by whether or not the meal is healthy (55%) and the time it takes to prepare (51%).

Only 38% opined that low-priced ingredients matter when cooking or preparing home-cooked meals.

For 44% of respondents, familiarity is essential while cooking a meal, while only a quarter (24%) find it important to try new recipes.

Gregoire added, "Our research shows that consumers like the idea of being able to prepare meals without needing to dedicate all of their concentration to it, and they gravitate to what they know.

"For brands innovating in food and drink, this points to the importance of grounding new offerings in what is already familiar to consumers."

Around 88% of Canadians also feel that meals made from scratch by oneself are more satisfying, and for 79% cooking with others is a good way to connect.

Seven in 10 associate cooking with relaxation and stress management (72%), research showed.

