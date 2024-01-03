52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

M&S Food Launches 'Gut Shot' With Health Science Company ZOE

By Dayeeta Das
M&S Food has teamed up with nutrition science company ZOE to launch a new drink – M&S Food x ZOE Gut Shot – as more consumers focus on gut health.

Search for ‘gut health’ increased 247% on Ocado.com since 2021 and 'gut health' was named as a top food trend by Kantar in 2023, the retailer noted.

Priced at £2, the ZOE x M&S Food Gut Shot is creamy yet tart milk drink with kefir and berries. It does not contain added sugar or sweetener, artificial gums or emulsifiers.

It contains over five billion live cultures from 14 strains of friendly bacteria and is high in fibre and a source of calcium, the company added.

'Gut Health Innovation'

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food commented, "We always ensure a healthy choice is a delicious choice, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of gut health innovation.

"The M&S Food x ZOE Gut Shot combines the nutrition science expertise of ZOE with the magic of M&S Food quality, innovation and product development.”

Jonathan Wolf, co-founder and CEO of ZOE, commented, “At ZOE our mission is to improve the health of millions. We run the world’s largest microbiome and nutrition research study, with hundreds of thousands of members and bring expert-led science to the world via our free podcast, published research and social channels.

“But there’s a lot more that can be done to change the way the world understands nutrition. I’m glad we’ve partnered with M&S to bring this delicious product to supermarkets across the nation, helping more people to improve their gut health.”

