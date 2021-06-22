Neste Plans To Test Pizza Vending Machine

Published on Jun 22 2021 12:55 PM in Retail tagged: finland / Petrol Stations / Self-Service / Neste / Fizza Oy / Pizza Vending Machine

Finland's Neste is set to open a Fizza-pizza vending machine at its 'future transport station' in Tuusula Regiment Park.

The station already has an Easy Deli self-service store, OmaPosti kiosk, Neste MY Renewable Diesel fuel distribution, an electric car quick charging station, and a biogas and natural gas filling station.

Future Transport Station

Neste launched its 'future transport station' concept in 2020 in order to future-proof the group's outlets.

The stations rely on less climate-intensive construction, modular and automated self-service solutions, and a diverse service offering to meet the needs of the region.

Now, the group is working with Fizza Oy to pilot new automated services in its station network.

Jukka Peltoniemi, head of automated services at Neste's marketing and services business, said, "The automated pizza vending machine concept introduced to Finland by Fizza Oy at the beginning of the year complements the service offering of our station and meets the wishes of the residents living in the area for instant, good and fast take-away food."

"It's great to be able to pilot Finland's next pizza vending machine in a traffic station environment," Peltoniemi added.

The market for pizza vending machines has developed rapidly in recent years in the Nordic countries, Europe, Canada, and the United States.

More than eight million pizzas are ordered from vending machines in France every year, the company noted.

Automated Services

For the last two years, Neste has piloted numerous new automated services in its travel stations to make the daily lives of motorists and car-free consumers easier.

Peltoniemi stated, "We are living through a breakthrough in automated solutions, especially in the field of self-service stores.

"Automation will increase strongly, and the piloting of recent years has made Easy Deli vending machines, for example, part of the everyday life of consumers in the Helsinki metropolitan area."

Neste currently operates three Easy Deli self-service stores in Vantaa, Helsinki, and Tuusula Regiment Park.

Five new stores will also be opened during the summer in Riga, Latvia, the company added.

