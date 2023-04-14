New Billa Corso Opens At Vienna Airport

REWE Group has announced the opening of a new Billa Corso outlet at terminal 3 in the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria.

The new opening is the sixth Billa Corso in Austria, and will offer a wide variety of fresh, seasonal and regionally produced products as well as ready-to-eat specialties on a sales area of around 460 square metres.

Special Delicacies

REWE claims customers will be offered a wide selection of special delicacies from Austria and delicatessen products, as well as an exclusive range of wines and spirits.

The product offering ranges from coffee and tea specialties, pasta variations and pestos to spice mixtures, pickled vegetables as well as jams and much more.

To celebrate the launch of the new outlet, Billa invited representatives from politics and business, as well as producers, employees and suppliers to the Billa Corso store at Vienna Airport on 12 April.

Among others, Walter Ruck, president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Peter Hanke, city councillor for economic affairs of the city of Vienna, Julian Jäger, member of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG, and Rene Pfister, member of the Lower Austrian Parliament were present.

After welcoming words by Marcel Haraszti and speeches by the guests of honour, Billa sales director Eric Scharnitz presented the special features of the market.

Read More: REWE Group Sees Sales Growth Of 10.4% In FY 2022

'Austrian Specialties'

"Vienna Airport is a central hub for travellers and employees alike," said Marcel Haraszti, board member of REWE International AG.

Haraszti added, "People from all over the world arrive in the arrivals hall every day. I am therefore very pleased that we are positioning ourselves as an important local supplier at this unique location with the new Billa Corso store.

"International guests should get to know a piece of Viennese culture as soon as they arrive at our store, but we also want to indulge those returning home with culinary Austrian specialties."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.