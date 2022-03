March 17, 2022 10:50 AM

A new report by Austrian preventive medical institute SIPCAN has claimed that it has identified some 'serious deficiencies' with the Nutri-Score food labelling system.

As a result of the findings, retailer SPAR Austria, dairy group Berglandmilch, food producer VIVATIS and SIPCAN have demanded a comprehensive revision of the nutritional rating system.

Nutri-Score is set to be introduced into Austria, having gained traction across Europe in recent years.