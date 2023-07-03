Ocado Appoints Gregor Ulitzka As President, Europe For Ocado Solutions

British online supermarket group Ocado has announced the appointment of Gregor Ulitzka as its first president, Europe for Ocado Solutions.

In this role, Ulitzka will lead Ocado Solutions operations across the region, growing Ocado’s relationships with current partners and bringing new retailers to the Ocado Smart Platform.

Ulitzka has experience in developing and scaling supply chain solutions in Europe and globally.

Background

Ulitza joins Ocado from Amazon, where he worked for over 10 years, most recently as director of supply chain and inventory management for Europe.

In this role, Ulitza was responsible for leading global supply chain, product management and business development teams.

Previously, he spent 13 years at the German grocer Metro in European Management roles. Ulitza holds a Masters in Business Sciences from the University Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany.

'Renowned Leader'

Welcoming Ulitza into the role, Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions, said, “As we strengthen our position for this crucial next phase of growth, I'm excited to bring Gregor’s expertise as a renowned leader in both grocery and the wider logistics sector to our partnerships in Europe.

“Our OSP partners include some of Europe’s top grocery retailers, and we’re excited to bring more leading grocers to the platform."

Jensen added, "Our addressable market in the region is expanding, with more, fast-growing online markets now falling within the scope of Ocado’s latest technologies."

Rachel Osborne

Last month, Ocado Group announced the appointment of Rachel Osborne as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 September 2023.

She will also join the British online supermarket's audit committee and the people committee.

Commenting on her new role, Osborne said that she would be joining Ocado at an "exciting time" with innovations driving efficiency and growth as the company seeks to deliver existing and new opportunities globally.