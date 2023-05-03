Online Grocer Picnic Unveils Extensive Private-Label Range

Online supermarket group Picnic, which has a presence in the Netherlands, Germany and France, has launched a new range of 2,000 private-label SKUs, which forms part of its mission to 'democratise online grocery shopping', it said in a statement.

The group has worked alongside UK-based strategic design consultancy big fish for the last two years on the development of its multi-tier range, aiming to develop products that 'look good in their homes, instead of fighting for attention on the supermarket shelf', it added.

'A Fantastic Challenge'

“It was a fantastic challenge to work on a new range from scratch with my colleagues in the private label team at Picnic," commented Tettje Halbertma of the Picnic private label team.

"We had many creative sessions with the big fish team and gradually saw it coming alive. It’s magic to see all the products together.”

About big fish

Founded in 1994, B Corp-certified big fish has transformed and launched a variety of food, drink and lifestyle brands, including Alter Eco, Clipper, Gü, Freddie’s Flowers, Kallo, Sipsmith, Sofa.com, Tyrrells, Rana, Whole Earth and Yeo Valley.

“We set out to create something beautiful for consumers, turning all of the rules upside down and changing everything that's been done in grocery packaging," commented big fish founder Perry Haydn Taylor.

"It’s great to see Picnic shoppers embracing our approach to private label, borne out of a clear design philosophy and mission to make fresh, quality food accessible to more people.”

Picnic launched in the Netherlands in 2015, entering Germany for the first time three years later and launching operations in France in 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMUpx2y6pLs

Read More: Private Label Gaining Share In 80% Of Categories, Says Barclays

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.